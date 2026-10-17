New York Knicks Set for Surprise Reunion With Intriguing Young Talent

The New York Knicks look set to welcome promising young wing Dink Pate back into their developmental pipeline, with the 20-year-old reportedly preparing to rejoin their G League affiliate in Westchester.

Pate’s unexpected U-turn follows a series of unconventional career decisions, having spent three seasons in the G League before committing to Providence College in April.

Before pursuing college basketball, Pate’s agent, Sam Permut, reportedly turned down multiple two-way contract offers from NBA teams in an effort to preserve his client’s NCAA eligibility.

However, uncertainty surrounding his eligibility has prompted another change of direction.

New York Knicks Expected to Reunite With Promising Young Prospect

According to Kevin McNamara, Pate is withdrawing from Providence ahead of the deadline to secure a G League roster spot for the 2026-27 season.

“Pate is expected to sign an Exhibit 10 contract with a team, most likely the Westchester Knicks who he has played with previously,” McNamara reported.

“Pate has been fighting with the NCAA for months over his collegiate eligibility and did not want to risk being denied and not having a professional position to fall back on.”

“He wanted to further his career with a season in the Big East but was ran up against the NCAA’s recent crack down on anyone who had played in any NBA-affiliated league.”

Pate’s initial decision to pursue college basketball reflected the changing landscape of player development, following similar moves by other prospects, including former NBA draft pick James Nnaji, who committed to Baylor last season.

With NCAA eligibility rules evolving alongside the growth of NIL opportunities, more players have been exploring unconventional routes between professional and collegiate basketball.

However, Pate’s situation highlights the uncertainty surrounding those decisions, particularly for prospects who have already spent considerable time in NBA-affiliated leagues.

Rather than risk losing both his college opportunity and a professional roster spot, the 20-year-old appears ready to return to familiar surroundings.

For the Knicks, his potential return would represent another opportunity to develop a talented young prospect within their G League system while monitoring his progress for possible NBA opportunities.

Dink Pate Could Continue Development With Westchester Knicks

Pate enjoyed an encouraging 2025-26 campaign with Westchester, averaging 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and just under one steal across 50 G League appearances.

He shot 40.0% from the field and 34.6% from three-point range, demonstrating continued progress as an offensive contributor.

Having turned professional at just 17 years old with the G League Ignite program in 2023, last season represented another important step in his development.

His production improved significantly from the 2024-25 campaign, when he averaged 10.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists with the Mexico City Capitanes.

Standing 6-foot-8 and operating primarily as a guard, Pate possesses an intriguing combination of size, versatility, and developing offensive confidence.

He has already accumulated 131 G League appearances since the 2023-24 season, giving him considerable professional experience despite being only 20 years old.

After going undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft, Pate joined the Knicks for Summer League before Westchester secured his returning player rights, underlining the organization’s continued interest in his development.

Although his hopes of playing college basketball appear to have reached an unexpected conclusion, returning to Westchester could provide the stability and consistent opportunities he needs to take the next step.

Pate remains an intriguing long-term prospect, and another productive G League campaign could strengthen his case for an NBA opportunity, whether with the New York Knicks or elsewhere around the league.