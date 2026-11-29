Dalton Knecht isn’t letting his second chance with the New York Knicks go to waste.

The former Los Angeles Lakers first-round pick delivered another impressive performance Sunday, scoring 23 points in the Westchester Knicks’ 139-128 loss against the Capital City Go-Go.

Knecht added seven rebounds and five assists while shooting 7-of-14 from the field. He also made two 3-pointers in another productive outing for New York’s G League affiliate.

It was his second strong performance against Capital City in three days.

More importantly, it provided another reminder of why Knicks coach Mike Brown has already taken notice of the 25-year-old guard.

For Knecht, who entered the season without an NBA job after the Lakers waived him, every opportunity carries added significance.

Dalton Knecht Continues Strong G League Stretch With Knicks

Knecht has been one of Westchester’s most productive offensive players since joining the organization in October.

On Friday, he recorded 24 points, 11 rebounds and four assists during a 125-104 victory over Capital City.

Two days later, he continued producing against the same opponent, sharing Westchester’s scoring lead with Mohamed Diawara.

Diawara also finished with 23 points, adding five rebounds and five assists after being assigned to Westchester earlier Sunday.

Meanwhile, Rob Dillingham contributed 17 points and seven assists, while Tyler Nickel scored 15.

However, Knecht’s latest performance carried particular significance because of his recent history with Brown.

The Knicks coach previously acknowledged that Knecht’s 35-point explosion against the Raptors 905 on Nov. 20 influenced his decision to bring the former Tennessee standout back to the NBA roster.

That performance highlighted Knecht’s ability to score in bunches, a skill that once made him an intriguing prospect with Los Angeles.

Now, Knecht is trying to demonstrate that his shooting and offensive instincts can translate into a consistent NBA role.

Mike Brown Already Rewarded Dalton Knecht’s G League Success

The Lakers selected Knecht with the 17th overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft.

He enjoyed a promising rookie campaign, averaging 9.1 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc.

His breakthrough came against the Utah Jazz in November 2024, when he scored 37 points and tied the NBA rookie record with nine 3-pointers.

However, his development stalled during his second season.

Los Angeles eventually waived Knecht in October, allowing the Knicks to sign him to a two-way contract.

Brown initially emphasized the importance of giving Knecht meaningful minutes in Westchester rather than leaving him on the NBA bench.

The approach has produced encouraging results.

Knecht made his Knicks debut Nov. 4, scoring 10 points and grabbing seven rebounds during a 135-105 victory over Chicago.

But his opportunities with New York have remained limited.

Competition for playing time remains significant, with veterans occupying most of the available wing minutes.

Knecht also must prove he can provide dependable defense and make consistent decisions against NBA competition.

Still, his recent performances offer Brown another reason to keep him in consideration.

The Knicks already gave Knecht an opportunity to revive his career.

With each productive G League appearance, he’s making a stronger case for another chance.