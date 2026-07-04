Knicks Draft Pick’s Agent Makes Cryptic Post After Summer League Omission

Jack Kayil’s absence from the New York Knicks’ NBA Summer League roster may prove to be only temporary.

Days after the defending NBA champions unveiled a 17-player roster without their second-round draft pick, multiple reports from Germany indicate the 20-year-old guard is expected to join the team in Las Vegas once a contractual matter involving his current club is resolved.

The update offers clarity after Kayil’s omission fueled speculation that the Knicks had already committed to keeping him overseas for the 2026-27 season.

Jack Kayil’s Agent Hints Summer League Debut Is Coming

Kayil’s agent, Milan Nikolic, added to the intrigue by posting an Instagram Story featuring the German guard with the caption, “Wait & see,” alongside a shushing emoji.

The post came shortly after German basketball journalist Julius Ostendorf reported that Kayil’s absence from New York’s Summer League roster stemmed from an unresolved letter of clearance involving Serbian club Mega Basket, where Kayil remains under contract.

According to Ostendorf, the paperwork issue is expected to be resolved within the next several days.

Another report from Knicks-focused New York Basketball on X cited Nikolic as saying he is “99%” confident the matter will be settled, allowing Kayil to join New York’s Summer League team.

If that timeline holds, the omission from the original roster announcement would be procedural rather than basketball-related.

Why Kayil Was Left Off Knicks’ Summer League Roster

The latest reporting adds context to what initially appeared to be another sign of the Knicks’ draft-and-stash strategy.

Before free agency opened, SNY’s Ian Begley reported New York planned for Kayil to continue his development in Europe during the 2026-27 season, with ALBA Berlin viewed as the likely destination.

That long-term plan has not necessarily changed.

Instead, the current obstacle appears to be contractual. Because Mega Basket still holds Kayil’s playing rights, New York must wait for the required clearance before officially adding him to its Summer League roster.

Once that process is complete, Kayil is expected to report to Las Vegas.

No final decision has reportedly been made regarding where he will play during the upcoming season.

Knicks’ Roster Crunch Makes Opening-Night Spot Unlikely

Even if Kayil joins the Summer League team, earning a place on New York’s regular-season roster remains a difficult path.

The Knicks recently agreed to a one-year contract with veteran center Andre Drummond, giving them 12 players on standard NBA contracts. League rules require at least 14 players on standard deals entering the regular season, leaving only two roster spots to fill.

Those openings are widely expected to go to experienced veterans.

Multiple reports have linked New York to free-agent centers Kevon Looney and Jonas Valančiūnas as the club continues searching for another backup behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Drummond. Veteran guard Jordan Clarkson also remains a candidate to return after helping the Knicks capture the NBA championship.

The financial picture further complicates matters.

Knicks owner James Dolan has publicly stated the organization intends to remain below the NBA’s restrictive second salary apron, effectively limiting New York to two remaining veteran minimum contracts unless additional roster moves are made.

That reality makes Kayil a long shot to make the opening-night roster.

Summer League Could Be Kayil’s NBA Audition

Despite those long odds, a Summer League appearance would still represent an important opportunity.

Kayil enjoyed a breakout season in Germany, averaging 12.2 points, 3.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds while earning Bundesliga Best Young Player honors. He also made no secret after the draft that his preference was to begin his NBA career immediately.

A strong showing in Las Vegas would not necessarily alter the Knicks’ long-term development strategy, but it could give the front office and coaching staff a clearer picture of how close the young guard is to contributing at the NBA level.

For a championship contender navigating roster limits and second-apron restrictions, Summer League may serve less as a competition for a roster spot than as Kayil’s first opportunity to demonstrate whether he is ready to accelerate the timeline the Knicks have envisioned for one of their most intriguing international prospects.