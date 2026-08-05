Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Announces Major Off-Court Move

Jalen Brunson’s summer has carried him from a championship parade to an operating room, from the ESPYS to Madison Square Garden’s wrestling ring and, now, into children’s publishing.

The New York Knicks captain announced that his debut picture book, Jalen Plays It All, will be released next year by Feiwel & Friends. Brunson wrote the book, which is illustrated by Neely Daggett and available for preorder.

“This children’s book is a story about discovering that success doesn’t happen overnight,” Brunson wrote on Instagram. “There are mistakes, setbacks, and moments when giving up may feel easier than pushing forward.”

The 40-page book follows a young Brunson as he tries several sports before choosing basketball. Its message — patience, perseverance and finding value in failure — closely tracks the unlikely path of a guard who became an NBA Finals MVP after beginning his professional career as a second-round pick.

Brunson is the second current Knicks player to enter the children’s-book space. Miles McBride previously released Deuce: The Champion of Friendship, a story about empathy, inclusion and choosing to support others.

Jalen Brunson’s Busy Championship Summer

Brunson’s announcement comes during an offseason that has rarely resembled a vacation.

He collected three individual honours at the 2026 ESPYS: Best NBA Player, Best Championship Performance and Best Athlete in Men’s Sports. The Knicks were named Best Team, while OG Anunoby won Best Play.

Brunson also represented the Knicks at Fanatics Fest, appeared alongside Roman Reigns during WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event at Madison Square Garden and visited Rucker Park, where his presence at a summer tournament drew an immediate crowd.

He and his wife, Ali, attended the Connecticut wedding of Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell and singer Coco Jones. A video of Brunson exchanging a long-distance stare with new Philadelphia 76ers forward Jaylen Brown quickly became one of the NBA offseason’s more popular clips.

The appearances have allowed Brunson to remain visible around New York after delivering the franchise’s first championship since 1973. They have also unfolded while his left wrist remained protected following surgery.

Brunson Working Toward Knicks Title Defense

Brunson underwent a procedure July 7 to repair a tendon injury in his left wrist and forearm. He first noticed weakness while shooting free throws during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals, then played through the discomfort for the remainder of the Knicks’ title run.

He averaged 32.6 points in the NBA Finals and scored 45 in the clinching Game 5 against the San Antonio Spurs.

Brunson is expected to resume full basketball activities later this summer and be ready when New York begins its title defense.

“I’m already back at it,” Brunson said during Fanatics Fest. “I’m already in the gym.”

The Knicks star added he’s doing whatever he can to make sure “I’m good once this is off,” referring to the hand brace.

Brunson said he allowed himself roughly two weeks to enjoy the championship before resuming workouts. When asked about the challenge of repeating, he identified the Knicks’ mindset as the most important variable.

The book arrives at an appropriate point in his story. Brunson has reached the summit of his profession, yet his summer has still revolved around the same habits he hopes to teach young readers: recover, keep working and understand that one accomplishment does not finish the journey.

For Brunson and the Knicks, the next chapter is already being written.