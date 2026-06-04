Jalen Brunson Reaches Michael Jordan Levels of Clutch Shot-Making

The New York Knicks squeaked out a Game 1 victory in the NBA Finals, defeating the San Antonio Spurs 105-95.

It was New York’s first Finals win since 1999, and their first Game 1 Finals victory since April 26, 1972. It did not disappoint.

A nail-biter through and through, the Knicks came back from down double digits in the third quarter to win the game thanks to the heroics of superstar Jalen Brunson.

Brunson shot 38.7% from the floor and 22.2% from three, but despite the efficient performance, the former second-round pick made the shots when it mattered most, as he often does.

The star point guard is starting to reach Michael Jordan levels of clutch shot-making.

Jalen Brunson in a Tier Alone With Michael Jordan

According to a graphic by Sportico, the New York Knicks star stands alone as the most clutch player in the NBA since 1997, even more so than the best to ever do it.

It’s Brunson, then Jordan closely behind. Donovan Mitchell, Steph Curry, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are in a tier below.

Of course, with all due respect to Jordan, the graph only measures as far back as 1997, so there’s plenty of data left off the table.

Regardless, the point still stands. What Brunson is doing is absolutely incredible and rivals one of the greatest players in league history.

Mike Brown Praises Jalen Brunson’s Game 1 Heroics

After Game 1, New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown praised his star point guard and made it clear that his efforts are what keep the team alive in dire moments.

“He’s a gamer, man. In the biggest moments, he shows up. That’s what MVPs are supposed to do. We put the ball in his hands and said we were going to live and die with him…and he got it done,” Brown said, via SNY’s Ian Begley.

“He was the MVP in the second half. He did what MVP candidates are supposed to do. He carried us home. We put the ball in his hands and he got it done for us down the stretch, but a good win, we have to keep taking it one game at a time and stay present.”

If not for Brunson, it’s safe to say the Knicks do not win this game.

In the fourth quarter, the Eastern Conference Finals MVP had 13 total points, including five in the last two minutes to close it out.

Karl Anthony-Towns on Jalen Brunson’s Clutch Play

Even New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns wasn’t surprised about what his teammate was able to accomplish in the fourth quarter.

“When the ball is in his hands I’m never surprised. I’ll tell you that last shot, I think it was like a shoot floater? That was nasty. I ain’t even gonna lie,” Towns said.

He also noted the team’s concern when Brunson had to come off the floor and into the lockerroom in the first half.

“When we all saw him limp off, obviously we was all worried. Not only because he’s Jalen Brunson but more because he’s our brother. We’re a family in our locker room and we’re just worried about his health.”

Brunson seems to be okay health-wise, and the Knicks will need him to be if they have any hope of evantually closing this series out.