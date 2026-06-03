Warriors Trade Idea Lands 2-Time Finals MVP to Pair With Steph Curry

The Golden State Warriors were one of the great dynasties of the modern NBA, winning four championships from 2015 to 2022.

Thanks to the likes of head coach Steve Kerr, generational players like Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, the Warriors are forever etched in the annals of basketball history.

In 2026, though, things are bleak.

The Warriors tried to make a push for one last shot at a championship with Jimmy Butler, but injuries over the last two seasons cost them dearly.

Golden State was bounced in the play-in game this spring, and questions linger if there’s even a pathway back to contention.

It would take a major addition to put the Warriors back in the championship conversation, and there may be a player out there who fits their timeline.

Kawhi Leonard Lands With Golden State in Trade Idea

In a trade idea proposed by FanSided’s Eamon Cassels, the Golden State Warriors could try to swing a trade for Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, a two-time Finals MVP.

Golden State Warriors receive: Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers receive: Jimmy Butler, Gui Santos, 2026 first-round pick (No. 11), 2028 first-round pick

“Frankly, the Golden State Warriors are the most likely landing spot for Kawhi. It’s long been noted that Leonard prefers to play in California to be close to his family. With the Los Angeles Lakers not having a clear path to trade for him, the Warriors feel like the natural suitors,” wrote Cassels.

“Since Kawhi only has one year left on his deal, he may force his way to Golden State, which does factor into what I’d argue isn’t an ideal return for the Clippers. The real appeal for LA is the two picks, though. Getting a second lottery pick in a loaded draft class would be highly beneficial to the Clippers, and a future Warriors pick could also return solid value.”

The Warriors are at the end of their rope. Curry is 38, Green is 36. The championship window is closing fast, if it isn’t already closed.

The only move left for them to make is an all-in gamble, and that’s acquiring Leonard from the Clippers.

Should the Warriors Trade For Kawhi Leonard?

The Golden State Warriors are trying to take one last shot at an NBA championship for Curry, the greatest player to ever play for the franchise.

They owe him one last chance for a run at the title in the twilight of his career, and the best available lever they can pull right now is Leonard.

As Cassels noted, the former NBA champion is entering the final year of his contract, and wouldn’t be a massive investment for the Warriors, even once the Curry era finally comes to a close.

Despite being 34-years-old, Leonard is still producing at a high level.

Last season with the Los Angeles Clippers, the 14-year veteran made All-NBA second team, averaging 27.9 points per game with 50% shooting.

Maybe the trade wouldn’t put them in contention with the likes of the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder, but it would give them a puncher’s chance in one of the final years of Curry’s career.