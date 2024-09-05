Proposed Julius Randle Trade Would Land Knicks Disappointing Return

The New York Knicks roster improved this offseason, notably trading for Mikal Bridges. They also re-signed OG Anunoby and extended Jalen Brunson, among other moves. However, Julius Randle, who’s extension eligible, has yet to sign a new contract.

Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report wrote that Randle “may not financially fit within the Knicks’ long-term plans” and proposed a three-team deal for the All-Star. The trade would involve the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards.

Knicks would get: Grant Williams, Nick Richards, $15.9 million trade exception (Randle), $2.1 million trade exception (Jericho Sims)

Hornets would get: Randle, Sims, Corey Kispert, Marvin Bagley III

Wizards would get: Josh Green, Cody Martin, 2025 Wizards protected first-round pick from Knicks, 2025 Detroit Pistons protected first-round pick from Knicks

“The Knicks grew into a playoff team with Randle, but the team’s identity has evolved. Randle isn’t near the tier of LeBron James, but their games have similarities as big, strong, physical shot creators. With the emergence of the Villanova Knicks (Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart and now Bridges), Randle is an expensive ball-stopper that just doesn’t fit anymore.

“Williams, almost 26, is listed as 6’6″, 236 lbs.—Randle (nearly 30) is 6’8″, 260—but Williams has more experience as a role player with his time in Boston with the Celtics (and briefly in Dallas with the Mavericks),” Pincus wrote on September 5. “Williams is the better defender and shooter of the two, with a career three-point percentage of 37.7 percent (Randle’s is 33.3 percent). While Williams isn’t traditionally tall, he plays bigger (capable at either forward position, but probably best at power forward).”

Randle is ‘Extraordinarily Tradable’

With the new CBA and second apron rules restricting teams, the New York Knicks have a tough decision to make with Randle. They could get creative and find ways to cut money elsewhere, but that might worsen their chances of winning a championship.

On an episode of “The Hoop Collective” podcast, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said that Randle is “extraordinarily tradable,” highlighting that the Knicks still have first-round picks they could move in a deal that involves him.

“Because of that $29 million salary, he is extraordinarily tradable,” Windhorst said in August. “The Knicks still do have a couple of first-round picks that they can move.”

Windhorst then added that Randle may opt out of his $31 million player option in 2025-26.

“His value, if he is 100% is more than that,” Windhorst said. “There is no reason why if he is playing at the top of his game, why he shouldn’t seriously consider opting out of that.”

If Randle opts out, there’s a possibility that the Knicks would lose him for nothing.

Why This Package Wouldn’t Help the Knicks

While there are always positives to getting under the tax threshold, the New York Knicks are a team built to compete for a championship right now.

Randle, a three-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection, is a very valuable player. A 6-foot-8 forward who averaged 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game last year doesn’t just grow on trees.

Richards and Williams are fine role players, but the Knicks already have a deep collection of high-level role players.

Randle, 29 years old, should also benefit from having Bridges on the floor with him. A lineup featuring Bridges, Anunoby, Brunson, and Randle could be amongst the best in the NBA. Even if the Knicks decide to part ways with him in the coming years, Randle will still help them win a championship this season.

Moving him seems questionable unless they get a trade for a clear upgrade.