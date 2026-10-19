NBA superstar Karl-Anthony Towns might play professional hoops for the New York Knicks, but his football fandom is connected to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 30-year-old New Jersey native has been an outspoken supporter of the Eagles since his playing days with the Minnesota Timberwolves. A relocation to rival territory hasn’t caused him to switch up.

On the eve of the Knicks’ season-opener, Towns took to social media to send a message to the star quarterback of his favorite team, Jalen Hurts, as he received devastating health news recently.

Knicks Star Karl-Anthony Towns Sends Eagles’ Jalen Hurts A Message

“Prayers up for @JalenHurts 🙏🏽,” Towns wrote on the social media platform X.

Two weeks ago, Jalen Hurts was playing football in London with the Philadelphia Eagles against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Going into the matchup, Hurts was dealing with a calf issue. It was later revealed that the team discovered Hurts was dealing with a superficial blood clot. After further tests, Hurts’ issue was much deeper than that.

On Monday, the Eagles released a joint statement with Hurts’ agent, confirming that his recent diagnosis is a deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary emboli. Hurts is now expected to miss the remainder of the 2026 NFL season.

Last week, the Eagles put Hurts on the team’s injured reserve. That suggested he could return after four weeks with clearance. No reports suggested he was on pace to miss the remainder of the season, but with a three-month timeline now in place, Hurts is going to focus on his recovery without worrying about rushing back on the field.