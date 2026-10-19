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Knicks Star Karl-Anthony Towns Sends Eagles’ Jalen Hurts A Message

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Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots
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MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timber-Wolves is seen on the sidelines as a photographer during Super Bowl LII between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

NBA superstar Karl-Anthony Towns might play professional hoops for the New York Knicks, but his football fandom is connected to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 30-year-old New Jersey native has been an outspoken supporter of the Eagles since his playing days with the Minnesota Timberwolves. A relocation to rival territory hasn’t caused him to switch up.

Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MN – FEBRUARY 04: Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timber-Wolves is seen on the sidelines as a photographer during Super Bowl LII between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

On the eve of the Knicks’ season-opener, Towns took to social media to send a message to the star quarterback of his favorite team, Jalen Hurts, as he received devastating health news recently.

Knicks Star Karl-Anthony Towns Sends Eagles’ Jalen Hurts A Message

Toronto Raptors v New York Knicks
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 15: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks grabs a rebound during the first quarter against the Toronto Raptors in a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on October 15, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

“Prayers up for @JalenHurts 🙏🏽,” Towns wrote on the social media platform X.

Two weeks ago, Jalen Hurts was playing football in London with the Philadelphia Eagles against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Going into the matchup, Hurts was dealing with a calf issue. It was later revealed that the team discovered Hurts was dealing with a superficial blood clot. After further tests, Hurts’ issue was much deeper than that.

Philadelphia Eagles v Jacksonville Jaguars
GettyLONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 11: Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to throw the ball during the 2026 NFL London Games match between Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 11, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

On Monday, the Eagles released a joint statement with Hurts’ agent, confirming that his recent diagnosis is a deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary emboli. Hurts is now expected to miss the remainder of the 2026 NFL season.

Last week, the Eagles put Hurts on the team’s injured reserve. That suggested he could return after four weeks with clearance. No reports suggested he was on pace to miss the remainder of the season, but with a three-month timeline now in place, Hurts is going to focus on his recovery without worrying about rushing back on the field.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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