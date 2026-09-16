Knicks Add NBA Champion Guard After John Konchar Signing

The New York Knicks are giving another proven playoff veteran a chance to earn his way onto a championship roster.

New York announced Wednesday that it signed Bruce Brown to an Exhibit 9 contract, adding one of the NBA’s more versatile veteran guards to an increasingly crowded training-camp competition.

Brown, 30, spent last season with the Denver Nuggets and appeared in all 82 games, averaging 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 47.5% from the field and a career-best 38.5% from 3-point range. He also averaged one steal in 24.4 minutes per game.

The Knicks’ announcement gives Brown no guaranteed regular-season role. An Exhibit 9 contract is designed primarily for training camp, allowing New York to evaluate him without immediately committing a standard roster spot.

But Brown’s résumé makes him a far more interesting camp addition than the contract label suggests.

Bruce Brown Brings Championship Pedigree

Brown was an important rotation player on Denver’s 2023 championship team, averaging 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists across 20 playoff games. He played 26.6 minutes per night during that title run and became one of the Nuggets’ most trusted reserves.

Three years later, New York is trying to repeat as champion.

That makes Brown’s appeal easy to understand.

At 6-foot-4, he has played point guard, shooting guard and small forward during an eight-year career. He can defend multiple positions, rebound above his size and operate as a secondary ballhandler without requiring high usage.

That versatility fits the kind of depth New York has been stockpiling around Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart.

Knicks Training Camp Battle Gets Crowded

Brown’s signing also creates a fascinating roster squeeze.

The Knicks have already agreed to deals with John Konchar and Drew Eubanks as they work through the final spots behind their established rotation. Konchar signed a one-year deal, while Eubanks is expected to compete for a regular-season role in camp.

That matters because New York still has an obvious need for another center behind Towns and Andre Drummond.

Eubanks directly addresses that hole. Brown does not.

The Knicks also have Jose Alvarado, Miles McBride, Jordan Clarkson, Tyler Kolek and Landry Shamet among their backcourt options, leaving Brown with no obvious path to guaranteed minutes.

His advantage is experience.

Brown has played 539 career regular-season games and owns a championship ring. Last season also showed he remains durable and capable of contributing efficiently in a smaller role.

Brown Gives Mike Brown Another Insurance Option

For New York, this is less about finding another starter than building insurance.

The core rotation is already set. What remains is identifying which veterans can survive injuries, defend in playoff settings and contribute without disrupting established roles.

Brown has already proved he can do that on a championship team.

Now he gets another audition on one.

The bigger question is whether New York can find room for him once training camp ends — particularly if Konchar sticks and the Knicks decide their final standard roster spot is better spent on a third center.

Brown’s Exhibit 9 deal guarantees nothing.

But among the veterans fighting for the final places on the defending champions’ roster, few arrive with a stronger postseason résumé.