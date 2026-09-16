Knicks Eye 41.8% 3-Point Shooting Big Man Ahead of Training Camp

The New York Knicks are still exploring ways to strengthen their frontcourt before training camp, and one of the names on their radar would give them a different look behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond.

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, New York has been in contact with free-agent big men Duop Reath and James Wiseman as camp approaches.

The interest comes even after the Knicks added Drew Eubanks and Liam Robbins on training camp deals, creating a real competition for depth behind Towns and Drummond. Eubanks is expected to compete for a standard roster spot, while Robbins is a candidate for one of New York’s three open two-way slots.

Eubanks will compete for a regular-season roster spot after averaging 5.2 points and 3.0 rebounds in 42 games for Sacramento last season.

Robbins, meanwhile, already has familiarity with the organization after playing for the Knicks’ Summer League team in July. The 7-foot-1 center had 13 points, nine rebounds and four blocks in one Las Vegas appearance and followed with 14 points in another.

Reath would bring something neither offers as consistently: shooting.

Duop Reath Could Give Knicks a Stretch-5 Option

The 6-foot-9, 245-pound Reath has played 146 NBA games across three seasons, averaging 6.2 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 35.7% from 3-point range for his career.

His shooting became even more pronounced last season.

Reath connected on 41.8% of his 3-point attempts in 32 games for Portland before his season ended because of a right foot injury.

That profile could have real value in New York.

Drummond gives the Knicks rebounding, size and interior physicality. Eubanks offers another experienced, conventional big. Robbins gives New York a developmental option who could be kept on a two-way deal.

Reath would give coach Mike Brown something different.

Instead of asking him to replace any of those players, the Knicks could deploy Reath situationally against opponents that clog the paint or struggle defending a center who can pull away from the rim.

Knicks Are Creating Competition Behind Towns

That distinction matters because the Knicks are not merely filling out a camp roster.

They appear to be giving themselves multiple pathways to solve the same problem.

Eubanks can win a standard roster spot if New York wants another veteran center. Robbins could occupy one of the Knicks’ three two-way slots and develop between New York and Westchester. Reath would offer a more specialized offensive skill set if the Knicks value shooting and spacing from their third big.

New York lost Mitchell Robinson to Boston this summer and also saw Ariel Hukporti leave for Philadelphia, thinning the center depth behind Towns. The Knicks answered first by signing Drummond, but their continued activity shows the front office may not be finished.

Reath’s Foot Injury Remains the Question

The obvious concern is health.

Reath underwent season-ending surgery on his right foot in January before eventually becoming a free agent.

That likely helps explain why he remains available so close to camp.

The Knicks do not need him to carry a major workload. They need another playable center who can provide insurance and, ideally, offer a different look from Drummond.

With Eubanks and Robbins already in the building, Reath would have to earn his place.

But on a championship roster where small tactical advantages matter, a reserve big who can stretch the floor could still be worth a serious look.