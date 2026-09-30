Knicks Insider Reveals Why John Konchar’s Stint Ended So Quickly

John Konchar’s departure from the New York Knicks came with a question: Why had a veteran they signed this month been waived just as training camp began?

An explanation arrived Wednesday morning.

Konchar had been away from the team while attending to a personal matter, according to SNY’s Ian Begley. The Knicks and Konchar agreed to separate, giving him additional time away.

“The Knicks and Konchar have since decided to part ways for now, allowing him additional time away from the team,” Begley reported.

The update adds context to a transaction announced alongside the release of center N’Faly Dante. It also changes how Konchar’s abbreviated stay should be understood: Begley described a mutual decision involving circumstances away from basketball.

Why John Konchar Hastily Left Training Camp

Begley did not disclose the nature of the personal matter or provide a timetable for Konchar’s availability.

His wording, “for now,” leaves Konchar’s next step open. It does not establish that a return to New York is planned, however, or that the Knicks are reserving a place for him.

For a player who had recently chosen his next team, the timing brings an unexpected interruption to the start of another season.

Konchar reached an agreement with New York earlier in September. He subsequently joined a group of veterans on non-guaranteed Exhibit 9 contracts, with the opportunity to compete for a roster spot.

There had been interest elsewhere. NBA insider Marc Stein reported that Miami, Orlando and Toronto were among the teams pursuing Konchar, along with New York, before he joined the Knicks.

That market helps explain why his release attracted attention. New York had brought in an established NBA player who had alternatives, then moved on before its preseason schedule offered much opportunity for a public evaluation.

Begley’s account supplies the missing context.

Knicks Continue Reshaping Training Camp Roster

New York’s other moves Wednesday continued the process of sorting through its reserve options.

The Knicks signed veteran center Tony Bradley to an Exhibit 9 contract after announcing the Konchar and Dante waivers. Bradley’s arrival adds another big man to the camp roster, although the sequence alone does not establish that the team released Konchar specifically to sign him.

The positions are different, too. Konchar had been part of a group of perimeter candidates that included Bruce Brown and Ochai Agbaji. James Wiseman and Drew Eubanks were among the centers brought in to compete.

Those remaining players now have practices and preseason games to demonstrate where they fit. Their opportunities will depend on both their performances and the balance New York wants across its bench.

Konchar’s immediate outlook is less defined. Begley reported an agreement that gives him time away, without identifying another team or a basketball deadline for his return.

The next update worth watching is whether Konchar becomes available to resume his career. Until then, his brief Knicks stay ends with his personal situation taking priority.