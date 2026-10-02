Knicks’ Mike Brown Sends Strong Message About Former No. 2 Pick

James Wiseman entered New York Knicks training camp with one potentially important advantage in a crowded roster battle: Mike Brown already believed in him.

Now, the Knicks coach has explained why.

Brown delivered a strong endorsement of the former No. 2 overall pick Thursday, pointing to Wiseman’s unusual combination of size, athleticism and skill as New York evaluates its options at center.

“When you’re that long and that athletic with skill — yeah, skill — there’s a place for you in this league,” Brown told reporters this week.

For Wiseman, who is fighting Drew Eubanks and Tony Bradley for an opportunity in New York’s frontcourt, those words carry weight. Brown worked with him in Golden State and was already reported to remain a fan of the 25-year-old before training camp.

The coach’s latest comments offered a clearer window into why.

Mike Brown Believes James Wiseman Can Still Find His Fit

Brown acknowledged he and Wiseman did not maintain a close relationship after their time together with the Warriors.

“We didn’t stay in touch where we’d call each other or anything like that,” Brown said. “But whenever we saw each other, we obviously acknowledged one another.”

There was still a mutual respect.

“He’s a fantastic human being, fantastic young man,” Brown said. “And it was one of the things where I’m sure he wanted the best for me and I definitely wanted the best for him. It’s good to see him in the gym.”

Brown then turned to Wiseman’s basketball future.

His career has never followed the trajectory expected when Golden State selected him second overall in the 2020 NBA draft. Injuries disrupted his development early, and subsequent stops in Detroit and Indiana failed to provide the stability that once seemed inevitable for one of his draft class’s premier prospects.

Brown suggested the talent has not disappeared.

“Sometimes it takes the right moment, the right team, the right situation, all that stuff to be able to fit someplace and grow,” Brown said.

New York is giving Wiseman another chance to find that situation.

Backup Center Competition Gets More Crowded

The Knicks signed Wiseman to a non-guaranteed Exhibit 9 contract after Brown’s admiration for his former Warriors big man emerged as an intriguing subplot before camp.

The competition has since changed.

New York added Bradley this week after waiving John Konchar, giving Brown another veteran center to evaluate alongside Wiseman and Eubanks. Brown said the Knicks are looking “heavily” at the position as he considers using Karl-Anthony Towns at both power forward and center during the season.

That leaves Wiseman trying to separate himself in a legitimate camp competition rather than simply relying on his history with Brown.

The coach wasn’t ready to declare a favorite.

“We have a lot of great guys in camp that have the potential of impacting us in a lot of different ways throughout the course of the year,” Brown said.

Then came one final endorsement.

“He’s definitely one of the many guys that we have that we’re excited about.”

For Wiseman, Brown’s belief alone won’t secure a roster spot.

But the coach who knew him before his NBA career went sideways still sees a player who belongs in the league.