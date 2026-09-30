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Mike Brown Reveals Bigger Plan Behind Knicks’ Latest Signing

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New York Knicks Media Day
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TARRYTOWN, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 23: Head coach Mike Brown of the New York Knicks speaks to the media at Knicks Training Facility on September 23, 2025 in Tarrytown, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Mike Brown’s interest in Tony Bradley goes beyond adding another center to the New York Knicks’ training camp roster. It also creates room to experiment with Karl-Anthony Towns.

Brown explained Wednesday that Bradley’s arrival gives New York another experienced big man as the coaching staff evaluates frontcourt combinations. The Knicks signed Bradley to an Exhibit 9 contract after waiving John Konchar and N’Faly Dante.

“And then we’re looking for bigs,” Brown said. “Tony’s a veteran guy that is still in his prime and got a good feel for the game, knows how to play the game the right way and he’s hurt us in the past.”

Bradley’s familiarity was part of the appeal. The opportunities his presence creates for other players were another.

Tony Bradley Joins Knicks’ Center Competition

New York Knicks v Atlanta Hawks - Game Four
GettyKarl-Anthony Towns of the New York Knicks is charged with an offensive foul as he grabs the arm of Tony Bradley of the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter of game four of the Eastern Conference first round playoffs at State Farm Arena on April 25, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Brown said previous encounters with Bradley had left an impression.

“So you know how it is when a guy hurts you in the past, you tend to remember him or think of him more than others,” he said. “And so to be able to add him to camp was a positive for us.”

Bradley, 28, brings eight seasons of NBA experience. He averaged 4.0 points and 2.8 rebounds in 11.0 minutes across 41 appearances with Indiana and Atlanta last season.

Bradley joins James Wiseman and Drew Eubanks in the competition for a roster spot, giving Brown three veteran centers to evaluate during camp and preseason. His Exhibit 9 deal is non-guaranteed; a place on the opening-night roster remains something to earn.

Brown’s explanation pointed toward the work happening in camp: having enough centers to build practice groups while teaching players responsibilities across multiple positions.

That is especially relevant to Towns.

Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby Face Different Assignments

2026 NBA Finals - Game Two
GettyVictor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle of the San Antonio Spurs battle for a rebound with Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby of the New York Knicks during the second half in Game Two of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 05, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas.

Brown described Towns’ role as one of the team’s most demanding because of the different places he wants to use him.

“I want to play him at center, I want to play him at power forward,” Brown said.

When Towns plays power forward, Brown explained, the Knicks’ first four positions are interchangeable. That adds responsibilities beyond those of a traditional center.

OG Anunoby could also spend more time in the middle.

“OG, we threw him at the five some last year,” Brown said. “We probably will do a little bit more this year as well.”

Bradley provides another center for those practice combinations without requiring Towns to occupy the position throughout camp. Brown said New York is examining that spot closely.

The roster changes included Jaden Akins joining on a two-way contract. Brown said the Knicks liked him during the summer and saw upside.

On Konchar, Brown offered well wishes. SNY’s Ian Begley reported that the veteran had been away attending to a personal matter and that the sides agreed to part ways for now.

For Bradley, the next step is turning Brown’s familiarity into trust. Alongside Wiseman and Eubanks, he must show that his presence helps those frontcourt combinations work when practice gives way to games.

Alder Almo is a veteran NBA reporter for Heavy.com, covering the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. He brings over 20 years of experience across local and international media, including broadcast, print and digital. He previously covered the Knicks for Empire Sports Media and the NBA for Off the Glass. Originally from the Philippines, he is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey. More about Alder Almo

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Mike Brown Reveals Bigger Plan Behind Knicks’ Latest Signing

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