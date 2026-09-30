Mike Brown Reveals Bigger Plan Behind Knicks’ Latest Signing

Mike Brown’s interest in Tony Bradley goes beyond adding another center to the New York Knicks’ training camp roster. It also creates room to experiment with Karl-Anthony Towns.

Brown explained Wednesday that Bradley’s arrival gives New York another experienced big man as the coaching staff evaluates frontcourt combinations. The Knicks signed Bradley to an Exhibit 9 contract after waiving John Konchar and N’Faly Dante.

“And then we’re looking for bigs,” Brown said. “Tony’s a veteran guy that is still in his prime and got a good feel for the game, knows how to play the game the right way and he’s hurt us in the past.”

Bradley’s familiarity was part of the appeal. The opportunities his presence creates for other players were another.

Tony Bradley Joins Knicks’ Center Competition

Brown said previous encounters with Bradley had left an impression.

“So you know how it is when a guy hurts you in the past, you tend to remember him or think of him more than others,” he said. “And so to be able to add him to camp was a positive for us.”

Bradley, 28, brings eight seasons of NBA experience. He averaged 4.0 points and 2.8 rebounds in 11.0 minutes across 41 appearances with Indiana and Atlanta last season.

Bradley joins James Wiseman and Drew Eubanks in the competition for a roster spot, giving Brown three veteran centers to evaluate during camp and preseason. His Exhibit 9 deal is non-guaranteed; a place on the opening-night roster remains something to earn.

Brown’s explanation pointed toward the work happening in camp: having enough centers to build practice groups while teaching players responsibilities across multiple positions.

That is especially relevant to Towns.

Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby Face Different Assignments

Brown described Towns’ role as one of the team’s most demanding because of the different places he wants to use him.

“I want to play him at center, I want to play him at power forward,” Brown said.

When Towns plays power forward, Brown explained, the Knicks’ first four positions are interchangeable. That adds responsibilities beyond those of a traditional center.

OG Anunoby could also spend more time in the middle.

“OG, we threw him at the five some last year,” Brown said. “We probably will do a little bit more this year as well.”

Bradley provides another center for those practice combinations without requiring Towns to occupy the position throughout camp. Brown said New York is examining that spot closely.

The roster changes included Jaden Akins joining on a two-way contract. Brown said the Knicks liked him during the summer and saw upside.

On Konchar, Brown offered well wishes. SNY’s Ian Begley reported that the veteran had been away attending to a personal matter and that the sides agreed to part ways for now.

For Bradley, the next step is turning Brown’s familiarity into trust. Alongside Wiseman and Eubanks, he must show that his presence helps those frontcourt combinations work when practice gives way to games.