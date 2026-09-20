Knicks’ Mike Brown Takes Clear Stance on 1 of 5 Training Camp Additions

James Wiseman will arrive at New York Knicks training camp with a modest contract, a complicated medical history and one potentially meaningful advantage: The head coach already knows what he can do.

Knicks coach Mike Brown remains a Wiseman fan, according to Marc Stein of The Stein Line. That relationship adds intrigue to an otherwise familiar exercise for the reigning NBA champions, who have invited five veterans to camp on Exhibit 9 contracts.

Wiseman and Drew Eubanks will compete for work at center. Bruce Brown, John Konchar and Ochai Agbaji form the perimeter group fighting for consideration.

The Knicks can carry 15 players on standard contracts, but they are expected to open the season with only 14 unless they make another move to shed salary. With 13 guaranteed contracts already on the books, one job may be available when the regular season begins Oct. 21.

Mike Brown Knows What James Wiseman Can Offer

Brown was an assistant under Steve Kerr during Wiseman’s first two seasons with the Golden State Warriors. He witnessed the talent that made Wiseman the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA draft, but he also saw the interruptions that prevented the center from finding a rhythm.

Wiseman averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds as a rookie before a knee injury ended his season. He missed the entire 2021-22 campaign and was traded to Detroit in February 2023. His attempt to revive his career in Indiana lasted only five minutes before he tore his left Achilles tendon in the 2024-25 opener.

That history makes Wiseman one of the more difficult players in camp to evaluate. He is still only 25, stands 7 feet tall and possesses physical tools that cannot be manufactured. Availability, defensive awareness and consistency have been the larger questions.

Brown’s support will not guarantee Wiseman a roster spot. It should, however, ensure he receives a serious opportunity from a coach whose opinion is based on more than a few September workouts.

Knicks Have an Opening Behind Their Top Centers

New York has a clear basketball reason to take that opportunity seriously.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond sit atop the center rotation, but the departures of Mitchell Robinson and Ariel Hukporti left the Knicks without an established third option. Wiseman could provide size, vertical spacing and rebounding. Eubanks, an eight-year veteran, offers greater experience and a more predictable defensive floor.

The decision could ultimately come down to what the Knicks value most. Selecting Wiseman or Eubanks would protect the frontcourt. Keeping Bruce Brown, Konchar or Agbaji would add another defender and experienced option on the wing.

New York used a similar competition last fall, inviting Landry Shamet, Malcolm Brogdon, Garrison Mathews, Matt Ryan and Alex Len to camp. Brogdon’s unexpected retirement helped create an opening for Shamet, who became a valuable piece of the championship rotation and subsequently earned a four-year, $24 million contract.

Wiseman now has an opportunity to write his own version of that story. Brown’s belief gives him a credible starting point. His health, defense and willingness to embrace a limited role will determine whether it leads to a reunion on opening night.