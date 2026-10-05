Knicks Get List Of 76ers Absences For NBA Preseason Opener

On Monday night, the New York Knicks will pay a visit to the Philadelphia 76ers to open up their 2026 NBA preseason.

As the Knicks prepare to take on one of the most talked-about teams of the offseason, due to what they did to improve themselves on paper, the champions won’t be expecting to see too many stars suiting up on Philly’s end.

Hours before the preseason opener is set to tip off, the Knicks have a list of Sixers players who won’t be a part of Monday’s action.

The 76ers Have Ruled Out Several Players

Unsurprisingly, the 76ers won’t have LeBron James or Joel Embiid on the court for the opener on Monday.

While these two will be a focal point of the rivalry throughout the 2026-2027 NBA season, they are going to get the night off.

Beyond James and Embiid, the Sixers are also planning to play without their starting guard, Tyrese Maxey. As for the bench players, the 76ers have ruled out Dominick Barlow, Adem Bona, and Anfernee Simons.

Players To Watch On Monday Night

Not every key player is expected to be out of the mix for Philadelphia.

Jaylen Brown, the trade pickup from the Boston Celtics, will get a chance to suit up and participate in his preseason debut with Philadelphia. While the Knicks already know Brown well, after he spent a decade in Boston, the forward is bringing a different look to the table with new teammates.

VJ Edgecombe is a second-year guard who put together a strong rookie effort in 2025-2026. The early returns from Sixers camp so far suggest that this kid is not taking a step back. Edgecombe is expected to continue his emergence.

Labaron Philon Jr. is an intriguing rookie for the Sixers, who could play a surprisingly notable role if all goes well this offseason. The Knicks know the 76ers very well for the most part, but Philon enters the rivalry as a total unknown for New York.