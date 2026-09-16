Knicks Add Former No. 2 Pick After Eubanks, Robbins Moves

The New York Knicks are not leaving their frontcourt depth to chance.

New York announced Wednesday that it signed James Wiseman to an Exhibit 9 contract, adding another center to a suddenly crowded training-camp competition behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond.

Wiseman, 25, was the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA draft by Golden State. He has appeared in 152 career regular-season games across five seasons, averaging 9.0 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 56% from the field.

His arrival comes after the Knicks already added Drew Eubanks on a similar non-guaranteed one-year deal and signed Liam Robbins to an Exhibit 10 contract. Eubanks is expected to compete for a standard roster spot, while Robbins remains a candidate for one of New York’s two-way openings.

Now Wiseman joins that race.

James Wiseman Gives Knicks Another Low-Risk Center Option

Wiseman’s career has never followed the path expected of a second overall pick.

Injuries interrupted his early years with Golden State, and he later spent time with Detroit and Indiana. Last season, Wiseman appeared in just four games for the Pacers, including one start, averaging 3.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 14.5 minutes. He shot 60% from the field.

But the physical tools that made him such a coveted prospect have not disappeared.

Wiseman is listed at 6-foot-11 and 240 pounds, giving the Knicks another legitimate interior presence who can finish above the rim, rebound and protect the paint.

On an Exhibit 9 deal, the risk is minimal.

New York gets a camp look at a former lottery pick without guaranteeing him a regular-season roster spot. Wiseman gets another opportunity to revive his career on a team coming off a championship.

Knicks’ Third-Center Competition Is Taking Shape

The timing is significant.

With Mitchell Robinson gone, the Knicks entered the offseason needing more size behind Towns and Drummond. Eubanks addressed that need first. Robbins supplied another developmental option.

Wiseman raises the stakes.

If the Knicks intend to carry a third center on the 15-man roster, Eubanks and Wiseman now profile as the most experienced candidates to win that job, while Robbins could remain in the organization on a two-way deal.

That competition also matters for the rest of New York’s roster construction.

The Knicks have recently added John Konchar and Bruce Brown while continuing to evaluate veteran guards and wings. But if Konchar sticks, New York’s remaining standard-roster flexibility becomes tight, making the final frontcourt decision even more important.

Former No. 2 Pick Gets Another Chance

Wiseman has already flashed production when given larger minutes.

With Detroit in 2023-24, he averaged 7.1 points and 5.3 rebounds in 63 games while shooting 61.3% from the field. His career high is 30 points, and he once grabbed 17 rebounds in a game.

The Knicks do not need him to become the player Golden State envisioned six years ago.

They need dependable depth.

For Wiseman, that lowers the bar considerably. For New York, it creates another inexpensive swing at a position the roster still needs to stabilize.

The Knicks now have Eubanks, Robbins and Wiseman competing for essentially the same opportunity.

Training camp will determine which one makes the most of it.