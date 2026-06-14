Timothee Chalamet Disses Academy Awards After New York Knicks Championship Win

For the first time since 1973, the New York Knicks are the NBA champions. The Knicks overcame another double-digit lead in Game 5 to beat the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 to end their 53-year title drought.

Despite not having homecourt advantage, plenty of Knicks fans traveled to San Antonio to cheer the team on. Many celebrities, including Timothee Chalamet, were in attendance as Jalen Brunson led the team to an NBA championship.

Brunson scored 45 points, becoming the first Knicks player to have a 40-point game in the NBA Finals. He was named NBA Finals MVP, cementing himself as one of the greatest players in franchise history.

Timothee Chalamet Disses The Academy Awards After Knicks Win

In a video uploaded by ESPN’s SportsCenter on social media, Timothee Chalamet celebrated the New York Knicks championship on the sidelines. Chalamet was taking pictures and videos of the team on his phone.

The actor also took a subtle shot at the Academy Awards in the short clip.

“Way rather this than the Oscars,” Chalamet said. “Come on, baby! Knicks are champions, baby!”

Chalamet was a favorite to win the Oscars for Best Actor this year for his performance as Marty Reisman on Marty Supreme.

However, the 30-year-old actor sparked criticism before the event by saying that “no one cares” about ballet or opera.

Here’s what Chalamet said, via BBC:

“I don’t want to be working in ballet, or opera, or things where it’s like, ‘Hey, keep this thing alive, even though like no one cares about this anymore.’ … All respect to all the ballet and opera people out there.”

His remarks caused backlash from his peers and critics, which some people believed led to his loss at the Academy Awards, as per Mandatory.

Nevertheless, Chalamet won a Golden Globe and a Critics’ Choice awards for his performance as Reisman.

Celebrities in Attendance for Game 5

Timothee Chalemet was not the only A-List celebrity in attendance at the Frost Bank Center for Game 5. He was joined by other Knicks superfans, such as Spike Lee, Ben Stiller, Tracy Morgan, Giancarlo Esposito, Fat Joe and John Turturro.

Other celebrities include Sydney Sweeney, Prince Harry, Cam Skattebo of the New York Giants, Hayden Christensen, Jerry O’Connell and Josh Safdie.

Many Knicks legends were also in San Antonio, like Patrick Ewing, Walt Frazier, Charles Oakley and Allan Houston. San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan was at the luxury suite alongside former coach Gregg Popovich.

It will be interesting to see if some of the celebrities mentioned are going to be part of the Knicks’ championship parade on Thursday. The team is expected to fly back to New York following their celebration in San Antonio.