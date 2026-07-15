Knicks Urged to Swing Trade For Pelicans Stretch Big Not Named Yves Missi

The New York Knicks, despite already adding Andre Drummond in free agency, still need some depth at center.

Mitchell Robinson’s departure to the Eastern Conference rival Boston Celtics leaves a massive hole in the Knicks’ rotation, one that Drummond will do his best to fill.

But even the departure of Ariel Hukporti will have an impact in itself, considering Karl-Anthony Towns’ propensity to commit silly fouls.

Just look at this past year’s Finals. New York regularly had to utilize their third center off the bench.

Right now, the Knicks don’t have a third center on the roster, and it’s the final addition they need to make before this offseason can be considered absolutely complete.

And while their pursuit of New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi seems to have hit a wall, there may be another big man on the Pels who could be what they’re looking for.

Knicks Trade Idea Lands Karlo Matkovic

Sports Illustrated’s Steven Simineri believes the New York Knicks should try to swing a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans for center Karlo Matkovic, who would fit under the second apron with a salary of $2.3 million.

“Matkovic went stretches without seeing any playing time, but he was always ready and efficient when called upon. The Bosnia and Herzegovina native has the versatility to serve as center or power forward. He plays above the rim on both ends and has proved, albeit on a small volume, that he can knock down outside shots,” wrote Simineri.

“Matkovic is a great vertical athlete and uses his strength and nose for the ball to grab contested rebounds. Thanks to his impressive vertical leap, Matkovic could be a real lob threat out of pick and rolls and that’s something the Knicks are lacking without Robinson’s inside presence. On the defensive side, he’s a strong rim protector for his size and can defend multiple positions.”

Matkovic could be exactly what the Knicks are looking for as a third option at center, and an insurance policy behind Drummond.

It’s unclear what the price on Matkovic would be, but with the bevvy of second-round draft picks New York picked up during the 2026 NBA Draft, several of them should be more than enough to get the job done.

Karlo Matkovic’s Fit With the Knicks

What the New York Knicks lacked with their backup centers last year was the ability to stretch the floor, as Towns does for the starting five.

Matkovic could allow the Knicks’ bench unit to not skip a step whenever he happens to be on the floor.

Last season for the New Orleans Pelicans, the former second-round draft pick shot 42.2% from deep, proving himself to be a legitimate floor spacer.

Despite only playing roughly 14 minutes per game, Matkovic averaged 5.7 points and 3.7 rebounds, shooting 60.4% from the floor, and recording 1.3 stocks per game.

If the Pelicans make him available in trade talks, he’s a player the Knicks should certainly be interested in, especially if Missi is entirely off the table.

With Towns, Drummond and Matkovic as their three centers, New York should be just fine.