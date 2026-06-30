Knicks Insider Names 3-Time NBA Champion as Mitchell Robinson Replacement

The New York Knicks are bracing for the possible departure of long-time center Mitchell Robinson.

After a busy start to the offseason that saw New York’s front office retain players like Mohamed Diawara, Jose Alvarado, and most recently, Landry Shamet, it’s starting to feel less likely that Robinson makes it back home.

After all, the Knicks have a clear mandate to stay out of the second apron from owner James Dolan, and it’s making things difficult to retain their backup center.

New York can’t go into their title defense season without a viable option behind Karl-Anthony Towns, and one team reporter believes there’s a center that may be the perfect replacement.

Ian Begley Links Kevon Looney to Knicks

SNY’s Ian Begley believes former Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney, who most recently played for the New Orleans Pelicans, could be the ideal Robinson replacement for the New York Knicks.

Thanks to head coach Mike Brown’s previous ties as a Warriors assistant coach, Looney may have interest in reconnecting with a familiar face.

“You mentioned Kevon Looney, and that’s an interesting one because of his relationship…with Mike Brown, and you know, they were together in Golden State,” Begley reported.

“There will be mutual interest between the Knicks and Looney as the free agency period opens. Is he the ultimate answer to a Mitchell Robinson replacement? We’ll have to find out.”

Looney isn’t the exact same player as Robinson. For starters, he’s not a seven-footer and stands at only 6-foot-9.

He certainly isn’t as prolific an offensive rebounder as the Knicks’ center either. He averaged 2.3 offensive rebounds per game in 2025-26 with the Pelicans as opposed to Robinson’s 4.2.

But where Looney will be able to match Robinson is with his playoff experience. After 10 years in Golden State, the former first-round draft pick has appeared in 89 postseason games and been a member of three championship teams.

After the Pelicans declined Looney’s team option for the 2026-27 season, he’s back on the unrestricted free agent market and will surely cost less than the $8 million annual salary he was inked to last summer.

It would make him a cost-effective option to replace Robinson, despite the other limitations and shortcomings.

Can the Knicks Still Re-Sign Mitchell Robinson?

Despite all of the other moves the New York Knicks have made over the last few weeks, there’s still a chance that the team could find a way to re-sign Robinson.

After re-signing Shamet on Monday afternoon, it’s gotten a lot more difficult, but not impossible, to stay under the second apron.

Begley revealed that the Knicks can shed more salary in trades to try and squeeze in a competitive offer to Robinson,

It would likely require Robinson taking less than market value to stay with New York, similar to what Shamet did, and it remains to be clear if he’s willing to do that.

In all likelihood, the Knicks will have to find a new, affordable, veteran option at center on the free agent market, and Looney could absolutely be that guy.