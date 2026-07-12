Oklahoma City Thunder Star Jalen Williams Gets Mistaken for Top Boxer at UFC 329

The Oklahoma City Thunder took an earlier vacation than expected after getting ousted by the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals.

Jalen Williams missed four of the seven games due to injury. It was that kind of year for Williams, who was limited to just 33 games in the regular season and five in the playoffs.

Williams was plagued with multiple hamstring injuries, and he’ll be focused on getting himself 100 percent healthy for next season.

Jalen Williams Gets Mistaken for 4-Division Boxing Champion

At UFC 329, Conor McGregor faced Max Holloway in the main event. It was held in Las Vegas and multiple celebrities, athletes and social media personalities were present, including Oklahoma City Thunder star Chet Holmgren.

Holmgren was shown during the broadcast, followed by four-division boxing champion and recent Zuffa boxing signing Shakur Stevenson. However, the UFC made a mistake and thought he was Jalen Williams of the Thunder.

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UFC president Dana White was furious after the event, especially since Shakur is the latest boxer to join Zuffa.

“I just paid Shakur Stevenson a (expletive) amount of money, and for some reason, we can’t figure this celebrity (expletive) out,” White said, via Championship Rounds on X. “They put him up as a (expletive) OKC NBA player. Are you (expletive) kidding me? It’s absolutely crazy. We are the absolute worst to ever do the celebrity thing.”

While White was furious about the mistake, he was pretty happy with Sophie Cunningham’s cameo as the ring girl for the co-main event between Paddy Pimblett and Benoit Saint-Denis.

Jalen Williams’ Reaction to Mistake

The UFC’s error has gone viral, so it eventually reached Jalen Williams, who was probably taking a nice vacation somewhere. Williams reacted to the mistake by re-sharing a screenshot of it on his Instagram stories.

He also wrote the following caption:

“Ehhh close enough…”

Williams didn’t take offense at the mistake and played it perfectly on social media. He’s set to enter the first year of a $239 million contract, so he probably doesn’t mind getting mistaken for one of the best boxers in the world today.

Jalen Williams’ Offseason Plan

Speaking to reporters after the Oklahoma City Thunder’s season ended, Jalen Williams was asked about his plans for the summer. Williams is focused on getting his body right and will take as much rest as possible to let his injuries fully heal.

“I think just having like a nice cool-down period where I don’t have to try and rush or accelerate anything is going to be nice,” Williams said, via Thunder Wire. “Just let my body completely settle, get back to zero.”

Williams underwent wrist surgery last summer, which he thought might have had an effect on how he worked out and prepared for the regular season.