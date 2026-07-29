OKC Thunder Urged To Trade For VJ Edgecombe After LeBron James Signed With 76ers

The OKC Thunder might benefit from LeBron James’ signing with the Philadelphia 76ers, as they are urged to look into the availability of sophomore guard VJ Edgecombe.

Edgecombe is seen to be the odd man out for the 76ers after they got Jaylen Brown, a former NBA Finals MVP, via trade with the Boston Celtics and James, who signed a two-year, $8 million deal.

Thunder fans were hoping for OKC’s front office to keep their eyes on Edgecombe to potentially add him to the roster led by two-time reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams.

@geola388: I said something similar about a weeks ago. OKC should look into VJ. That kid is a stud. If Philly want depth, the Thunder can send them so good role players

@Asmoove114: I ain’t gonna lie I’d offer Ajay for a player like VJ

@jaketradesn4rj: VJ Edgecombe traded to the Thunder by the trade deadline

Thunder Proposed To Give Up Core Pieces To Get VJ Edgecombe From 76ers

To get VJ Edgecombe from Philadelphia, the Thunder is urged to give up Cason Wallace, and Jaylin Williams in a hypothetical trade posted on X.

“Since LeBron chose Philadelphia, I wonder what VJ Edgecombe’s role is? Got me thinking if the 76ers value depth,” a Thunder fan X post reads. “PHI receive Cason Wallace, Jaylin Williams, 1st · OKC receive VJ Edgecombe Would you do it?”

Edgecombe would give the Thunder another dynamic offensive weapon after Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams, and Holmgren.

However, it would cost them a valuable backup center in Jaylin Williams, a prominent rotation player for the Thunder in the playoffs.

During the 2025-2026 NBA season, rookie guard Edgecombe put together a stellar campaign for the 76ers, starting all 75 regular-season games he appeared in and averaging 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in 35.0 minutes per contest.

Historically, the Thunder has pounced on the 76ers’ undervalued players. In 2022, the Thunder signed Isaiah Joe after he was waived by the 76ers.

Joe went on to be one of the best 3-point shooters in the NBA, becoming the Thunder’s go-to shooter, especially in its championship run in 2025. Joe is now with the Detroit Pistons after being traded there last month.

Earlier this year, OKC also got Jared McCain in a trade deadline deal with Philly. McCain went on to be an impactful scorer off the bench for the Thunder in the playoffs, where he averaged 10.0 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assist per game across 15 playoff appearances.

4-Time Champion Warns Of VJ Edgecombe’s Role With The 76ers

Draymond Green warned about VJ Edgecombe’s role for the 76ers next season, especially that he would be playing behind four high-usage players.

“If I’m VJ Edgecombe’s agent, I’m not sure I’m happy with the summer that the 76ers have had,” Green said on his podcast. “Like you go from being sometimes the second option when Embiid was out to sometimes being the fifth option.

“I don’t know if y’all understand like how big of a difference that is.”

The 76ers are expected to be among the top contenders in the Eastern Conference, but it could mean Edgecombe’s growth as a player would shrink next season.