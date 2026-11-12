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Wife Of OKC Thunder Legend Russell Westbrook Sends Out Heartfelt Post

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OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - MAY 22: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder talks to the media after Game Three of the Western Conference Finals against Golden State Warriors during the 2016 NBA Playoffs at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on May 22, 2016 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by J Pat Carter/Getty Images)

Russell Westbrook is one of the best guards in NBA history.

The legend retired from the game ahead of the 2026-27 season.

The Athletic wrote (on November 2): “The Oklahoma City Thunder announced Monday that they will retire Russell Westbrook’s No. 0. Westbrook is Oklahoma City’s all-time leader in games played (821), points (18,859), rebounds (5,760), assists (6,897), steals (1,442), field goals made (6,626) and minutes (28,329).”

Wife Of OKC Thunder Legend Sends Out Heartfelt Post

GettyRussell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrates in the final seconds of the 100-95 win against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on December 13, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

On Thursday, Westbrook’s wife (Nina) sent out a heartfelt post to Instagram.

She wrote: “Today is a very very special human’s birthday. My human to be exact. I love you the most, I think you’re the best, I appreciate you, and I’m beyond blessed I get to do life with you. HBD. 🥳”

Comments On Her Post

GettyRussell Westbrook #18 of the Sacramento Kings looks on during a timeout in the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on April 12, 2026 in Portland, Oregon.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments of her post:

@byrexruss44: “Happy birthday to my 🐐”

@jenniferswain53: “Happy Birthday King enjoy your day 🎁♏🍾miss you on the Court but continue to be Great & Blessed West Berkeley my nickname for you 💙💛❤️”

@gaikuzia.evl982: “Enjoy 🔥”

GettyRussell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder looks on before the game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on December 23, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts.

@mo_cha_g: “I love absolutely love this couple!🖤🖤 Happy Birthday! 🎂”

@djtooshiesty1kk: “My birthday tmrrr I’m his biggest fan please whish him happy birthday for me”

GettyKevin Durant #35 and Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder talk to head coach Billy Donovan during their game against the Golden State Warriors at ORACLE Arena on March 3, 2016 in Oakland, California.

@jalen_hurts_fly_eagles_fly_01: “Happy birthday russ 🔥🥳”

@blackiing.nathan_23: “Luv u Brodie 🙏🏿🥳”

Looking At Westbrook’s NBA Career

GettyRussell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on December 09, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Westbrook played his college basketball at UCLA.

He was the 4th pick in the 2008 NBA Draft.

The future Hall of Famer then spent the first 11 years of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Following OKC, Westbrook also had stints with the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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