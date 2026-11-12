Wife Of OKC Thunder Legend Russell Westbrook Sends Out Heartfelt Post

Russell Westbrook is one of the best guards in NBA history.

The legend retired from the game ahead of the 2026-27 season.

The Athletic wrote (on November 2): “The Oklahoma City Thunder announced Monday that they will retire Russell Westbrook’s No. 0. Westbrook is Oklahoma City’s all-time leader in games played (821), points (18,859), rebounds (5,760), assists (6,897), steals (1,442), field goals made (6,626) and minutes (28,329).”

Wife Of OKC Thunder Legend Sends Out Heartfelt Post

On Thursday, Westbrook’s wife (Nina) sent out a heartfelt post to Instagram.

She wrote: “Today is a very very special human’s birthday. My human to be exact. I love you the most, I think you’re the best, I appreciate you, and I’m beyond blessed I get to do life with you. HBD. 🥳”

Comments On Her Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments of her post:

@byrexruss44: “Happy birthday to my 🐐”

@jenniferswain53: “Happy Birthday King enjoy your day 🎁♏🍾miss you on the Court but continue to be Great & Blessed West Berkeley my nickname for you 💙💛❤️”

@gaikuzia.evl982: “Enjoy 🔥”

@mo_cha_g: “I love absolutely love this couple!🖤🖤 Happy Birthday! 🎂”

@djtooshiesty1kk: “My birthday tmrrr I’m his biggest fan please whish him happy birthday for me”

@jalen_hurts_fly_eagles_fly_01: “Happy birthday russ 🔥🥳”

@blackiing.nathan_23: “Luv u Brodie 🙏🏿🥳”

Looking At Westbrook’s NBA Career

Westbrook played his college basketball at UCLA.

He was the 4th pick in the 2008 NBA Draft.

The future Hall of Famer then spent the first 11 years of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Following OKC, Westbrook also had stints with the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings.