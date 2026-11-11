Thunder Hit With Another Major Injury Blow Ahead of Blazers Rematch

The Oklahoma City Thunder were already running short on healthy bodies. Now, they’re losing another key contributor.

Ajay Mitchell has been ruled out of Wednesday’s rematch against the Portland Trail Blazers because of a left ankle sprain, according to the NBA’s official 4:15 p.m. ET injury report.

The setback comes one night after Oklahoma City suffered a 123-103 loss to Portland, ending its four-game winning streak.

Mitchell’s absence leaves coach Mark Daigneault without his second-leading scorer as the Thunder attempt to avoid consecutive losses to the same opponent.

Oklahoma City enters Wednesday at 8-3, but its growing injury list threatens to complicate an otherwise promising start.

Ajay Mitchell Ruled Out After Strong Start to Season

Mitchell has emerged as one of Oklahoma City’s most important offensive contributors.

The third-year guard is averaging 18.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists through 11 games, providing valuable scoring alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Mitchell scored 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting in Tuesday’s loss to Portland. He also added three rebounds, three assists and a steal in 28 minutes.

His latest injury interrupts an impressive stretch that included one of the best performances of his young career.

Mitchell erupted for a season-high 35 points in Friday’s 128-97 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

He shot 14-of-20 from the field, including 4-of-7 from beyond the arc, while adding five assists.

The performance followed consecutive 20-point outings against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Mitchell scored 20 points on Nov. 2 before producing 23 points and seven rebounds two days later.

His offensive development has been particularly valuable with several established Thunder players sidelined.

Now, Oklahoma City must replace his production while navigating an increasingly depleted rotation.

Thunder Face Growing Injury Crisis Against Trail Blazers

Mitchell joins a lengthy list of unavailable players.

Chet Holmgren remains out because of right knee injury recovery, while Jalen Williams is sidelined following left ankle surgery.

Cason Wallace is also out after undergoing left shoulder surgery.

Meanwhile, Jaylin Williams will miss another game because of lower back spasms.

Thomas Sorber is recovering from right knee surgery, and Nikola Topic remains unavailable while on a G League assignment.

Those absences place additional pressure on Gilgeous-Alexander.

The reigning NBA Most Valuable Player scored 26 points against Portland on Tuesday but struggled with his efficiency.

Gilgeous-Alexander shot 8-of-22 from the field and missed all four of his 3-point attempts.

He also grabbed eight rebounds but sat out the fourth quarter as Portland pulled away.

Jared McCain provided one of Oklahoma City’s few offensive bright spots, finishing with 21 points.

With Mitchell unavailable, McCain could take on an expanded scoring role Wednesday.

Veteran guard Alex Caruso and rookie Bennett Stirtz could also receive additional opportunities in Daigneault’s rotation.

Recently acquired Nique Clifford is another option after making his Thunder debut Tuesday.

Clifford, acquired from Sacramento for future second-round draft picks, scored four points in nearly 20 minutes.

The Thunder will need more contributions from their available guards against a Portland team coming off a convincing victory.

Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 25 points Tuesday, while Deni Avdija added 24 points and eight assists.

Portland improved to 7-3 with the victory.

For Oklahoma City, Wednesday’s rematch offers an immediate chance to respond.

But without Mitchell and several other rotation regulars, the Thunder face an increasingly difficult task.