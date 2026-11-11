Hi, Subscriber

Thunder Hit With Another Major Injury Blow Ahead of Blazers Rematch

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Oklahoma City Thunder v Houston Rockets
Getty
HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 15: Ajay Mitchell #25, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2, Jalen Williams #8, and Isaiah Hartenstein #55 of the Oklahoma City Thunder look on from the bench during the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on October 15, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

The Oklahoma City Thunder were already running short on healthy bodies. Now, they’re losing another key contributor.

Ajay Mitchell has been ruled out of Wednesday’s rematch against the Portland Trail Blazers because of a left ankle sprain, according to the NBA’s official 4:15 p.m. ET injury report.

The setback comes one night after Oklahoma City suffered a 123-103 loss to Portland, ending its four-game winning streak.

Mitchell’s absence leaves coach Mark Daigneault without his second-leading scorer as the Thunder attempt to avoid consecutive losses to the same opponent.

Oklahoma City enters Wednesday at 8-3, but its growing injury list threatens to complicate an otherwise promising start.

Ajay Mitchell Ruled Out After Strong Start to Season

Cleveland Cavaliers v Oklahoma City Thunder
Getty Ajay Mitchell of the Oklahoma City Thunder handles the ball while being defended by Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half at Paycom Center on November 4, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Mitchell has emerged as one of Oklahoma City’s most important offensive contributors.

The third-year guard is averaging 18.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists through 11 games, providing valuable scoring alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Mitchell scored 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting in Tuesday’s loss to Portland. He also added three rebounds, three assists and a steal in 28 minutes.

His latest injury interrupts an impressive stretch that included one of the best performances of his young career.

Mitchell erupted for a season-high 35 points in Friday’s 128-97 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

He shot 14-of-20 from the field, including 4-of-7 from beyond the arc, while adding five assists.

The performance followed consecutive 20-point outings against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Mitchell scored 20 points on Nov. 2 before producing 23 points and seven rebounds two days later.

His offensive development has been particularly valuable with several established Thunder players sidelined.

Now, Oklahoma City must replace his production while navigating an increasingly depleted rotation.

Thunder Face Growing Injury Crisis Against Trail Blazers

Phoenix Suns v Oklahoma City Thunder - Game One
Getty Ajay Mitchell, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cason Wallace and Jaylin Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrate after a made basket during the second half against the Phoenix Suns in Game One of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center on April 19, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Mitchell joins a lengthy list of unavailable players.

Chet Holmgren remains out because of right knee injury recovery, while Jalen Williams is sidelined following left ankle surgery.

Cason Wallace is also out after undergoing left shoulder surgery.

Meanwhile, Jaylin Williams will miss another game because of lower back spasms.

Thomas Sorber is recovering from right knee surgery, and Nikola Topic remains unavailable while on a G League assignment.

Those absences place additional pressure on Gilgeous-Alexander.

The reigning NBA Most Valuable Player scored 26 points against Portland on Tuesday but struggled with his efficiency.

Gilgeous-Alexander shot 8-of-22 from the field and missed all four of his 3-point attempts.

He also grabbed eight rebounds but sat out the fourth quarter as Portland pulled away.

Jared McCain provided one of Oklahoma City’s few offensive bright spots, finishing with 21 points.

With Mitchell unavailable, McCain could take on an expanded scoring role Wednesday.

Veteran guard Alex Caruso and rookie Bennett Stirtz could also receive additional opportunities in Daigneault’s rotation.

Recently acquired Nique Clifford is another option after making his Thunder debut Tuesday.

Clifford, acquired from Sacramento for future second-round draft picks, scored four points in nearly 20 minutes.

The Thunder will need more contributions from their available guards against a Portland team coming off a convincing victory.

Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 25 points Tuesday, while Deni Avdija added 24 points and eight assists.

Portland improved to 7-3 with the victory.

For Oklahoma City, Wednesday’s rematch offers an immediate chance to respond.

But without Mitchell and several other rotation regulars, the Thunder face an increasingly difficult task.

Alder Almo is a veteran NBA reporter for Heavy.com, covering the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. He brings over 20 years of experience across local and international media, including broadcast, print and digital. He previously covered the Knicks for Empire Sports Media and the NBA for Off the Glass. Originally from the Philippines, he is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey. More about Alder Almo

0 Comments

Thunder Hit With Another Major Injury Blow Ahead of Blazers Rematch

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread

More Heavy on Thunder News

More Heavy on Thunder News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x