NBA Trade Rumors: ‘Seismic’ Jamal Murray Talk, Bulls’ Big Chip, Draymond Green & More

The NBA trade rumor mill is spinning into early November, and there are plenty of names–big names, even!–to talk about. Let’s get to it …

It was back in May that a Western Conference executive told Heavy Sports that the only way out of the second-apron abyss for the Nuggets might, in the end, prove to be trading the top non-Nikola Jokic player on the roster. That is Jamal Murray, the oft-injured star who put forth the best season of his career in 2025-26, averaging 25.4 points, 7.1 assists and 4.4 rebounds. The reasoning is simple and something that teams around the league will be weighing as they move forward: If you have multiple max-salary stars, you might have to get rid of one.

The exec said at the time: “The guy who has value right now is Murray, and if they move him, they can start making real changes with how that team operates. You can get better role players around Jokic. You can reset, get draft picks. It’s a difficult thing, but that is where your value is, so you have to explore what you can get back. The Nuggets are in a no-man’s land and they need a seismic kind of move to get them out.”

Jamal Murray NBA Trade Rumors on the Backburner

Not much has changed since then, except that Nikola Jokic is heading into a major summer, in which he will be a free agent, and the Nuggets will either lose him or sign him to a massive, $360 million contract, further aggravating the second-apron woes. On top of that, Jokic is increasingly and publicly perturbed amid the underwhelming 4-3 start by Denver.

The Ringer’s Zach Lowe this week brought up a Murray trade as a potential escape hatch in Denver, a “surprise” trade candidate. As he said, “If this team isn’t good, I think something is gonna crack here. I’m not closing the door.”

Murray is off to an excellent start, again averaging 25.4 points this season, and making 47.4% of his shots and 50.9% (!) of his 3-pointers. With three years and $161 million on his contract, he is not an easy guy to trade. But Lowe is right–if things go South for this team, his name could crop back up in late January, or next summer.

Bulls’ Top Chip Getting NBA Trade Rumor Attention

Jake Fischer of The Stein Line Substack reported this week that the Warriors had inquired about a trade for Bulls center Jalen Smith, and nothing had come of it–yet. But around the league, Smith is expected to be a big trade target for teams as the deadline nears–everybody needs size, and Smith has developed into a quality role player on a $9.4 million expiring contract.

On NBA executive said: “They’re not in a hurry to move him because his market is only going to keep getting better. They should be able to bring back a first-round pick there. They’re getting a lot of calls on him, though, probably 29 other teams can use him.”

Smith is averaging 11.0 points and 7.8 rebounds, and did suffer a hand injury against the Knicks the other night. But it is not expected to be serious.

Draymond Green & Cavaliers’ Fall Guy

The Warriors are in a unique position with Kristaps Porzingis, basically holding a $20 million trade exception they can deal off to help another team with its books while adding a center to Golden State’s mix. They could go for a big-salaried player by combining Porzingis with Draymond Green, but so far, that is not the team’s play. Rival executives say there has been no talk of the Warriors packaging Porzingis with Green’s $27.6 million deal.

The belief is that the Green-Stephen Curry connection is too strong, on and off the floor, to give up on at this point, and that where other teams will see Green as a salary dump, the Warriors value him.

…..

Don’t look for the Cavaliers to trade their way out of the team’s current uninspiring start to the season. Cleveland is 4-4 with two straight losses, and a sideline argument between coach Kenny Atkinson and star guard James Harden has gotten attention this week. The Cavaliers did not seriously take trade calls on Evan Mobley and/or Jarrett Allen this offseason, and it is almost certain they won’t take them this season, either. This roster has been put together to win this year, and the expectation is that they will ride with what they’ve got all the way through the year and consider changes next summer.

But if things don’t improve, expect Atkinson to take the fall.

Big Board: Start by Checking the Point Guards

We’re not ready to include Jamal Murray just yet, but still … interesting names on the NBA trade rumor mill at point guard …

De’Aaron Fox, Spurs. (Remaining contract: four years, $223 million). The Spurs might have some difficulty trading Fox because of his contract, and the longer they hold onto him while seeming to limit the growth of Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle, the more criticism the team will get. But they added Fox before they knew how fast those two would be ready. They won’t attach picks to get rid of Fox, which means it might not be until next summer that they can move on from him. In the meantime, he is still a useful player.

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: two years, $82 million, player option in second year.) The jury is out on whether the Mavericks will weigh trading Kyrie Irving in February, but the team has won three of its last four and after longtime Dallas fella Marc Stein reported this summer that the Mavericks would look to deal Irving at the deadline, another Dallas fella–Tim MacMahon of ESPN–says that the team would like to hang onto Irving. Will they still be around .500 in January? That might determine it.

Darius Garland, Clippers. (Remaining contract: two years, $87 million.) Maybe there is a world in which the Clippers, rather than conducting a fire sale after the five-first-round-pick penalty from the Aspiration-Kawhi Leonard scandal, try to go all-in on scooping up veterans from other teams. It’s hard to see that, though. The best path appears to be trying to cash in worthwhile pieces, and Garland is the the only one who could perhaps draw multiple picks in return.

Ja Morant, Blazers. (Remaining contract: Two years, $87 million.) We’ve heard the NBA trade rumors suggesting the Blazers will try to flip Morant once he rebuilds value. But we’re not buying it in the short term, especially with Morant dealing with a hamstring problem. Hard to imagine Morant easing all the fears teams would have about him by February, but a summer trade would make some sense.

Jrue Holiday, Blazers. (Remaining contract: Two years, $72 million, player option.) He’s the best realistic trade chip the Blazers have and would be coveted by contenders if Portland decides its backcourt is too crowded. But injuries have eased concerns over overcrowding, and Holiday has been excellent off the bench.

Alex Caruso, Thunder. (Remaining contract: three years, $63 million.) The Thunder will have a massive payroll crunch ahead and even if they stay over the second apron, they will need to trim off some luxury items. And when the team is healthy, Caruso is a luxury item. But the injury to Cason Wallace likely will change the approach here. There was some thought that Caruso could be moved in-season, but the Thunder likely need him and could instead look to move him in the summer.

Dejounte Murray, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: two years, $63 million, player option.) Murray has been solid for the Pelicans to open the year, and coming off an Achilles tendon injury, that’s what teams want to see. New Orleans has been better than expected thus far, and if that holds up, their approach to the deadline might change. But expect Murray to be a trade candidate in the coming weeks.

Jalen Suggs, Magic. (Remaining contract: four years, $115 million, team option.) This was already looking like a very difficult deal to move, but Suggs’ current knee injury makes it that much more difficult. Even if he comes back and plays well, the Magic will need to include sweeteners to get someone to take him.

CJ McCollum, Hawks. (Remaining contract: one year, $21 million). The Hawks would have no issues with keeping McCollum in place, but if they seek a big move for a star who comes on the market, McCollum would be a good filler as an expiring deal. Rookie Kingston Flemings is in place, but whether he is ready to start is an apt question. Still, Atlanta is definitely a team to watch for a blockbuster if a star comes on the market, and McCollum is a chip.

Ty Jerome, Grizzlies. (Remaining contract: two years, $19 million, player option.) Two things make Jerome’s situation interesting. First, the Grizzlies are off to a fast start and not exactly in seller’s mode despite still rebuilding. Second, Jerome’s option in 2027 makes him most likely a short-term rental if he were to be traded.

Jalen Green, Suns. (Remaining contract: two years, $72 million, player option.) Green has fallen apart in Phoenix, where the Suns are trying to mold him into a point guard. But his shooting has been terrible, his playmaking is not there and his confidence has been shaken. The Suns seem to understand they can’t get very far with Devin Booker and Green together. Booker is not going anywhere, so Green should hit the market.

Big Board: NBA Trade Rumors on Wings

Everybody needs wings, and good ones are hard to find …

Norman Powell, Bulls. (Remaining contract: two years, $44 million, team option). The Bulls really did want to have Norman Powell as a veteran presence on a young team, but if things keep going poorly, he will likely wind up firmly in the NBA trade rumor mill.

Josh Hart, Knicks. (Remaining contract: two years, $43 million, team option.) The Knicks can’t keep everybody, and they might well try to keep the team together as is for this season. But someone will have to go for the Knicks, and Hart would not be preferred, but he is possible. Given his contract and his overall usefulness, he would have plenty of takers.

Mikal Bridges, Knicks. (Remaining contract: four years, $150 million, player option,) If the Knicks ordered the players who could be traded to relieve second-apron concerns in order of preference, Bridges would probably be first. The Knicks could afford to move on from him, he could be replaced adequately–even with guys on the roster–and losing his albatross salary would immediately give the Knicks the room they need to pay everyone else. But that salary is a burden that other teams do not want to take on.

Trey Murphy, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: three years, $88 million.) For the past year, there have been rumblings that the Pelicans would deal Murphy, and equal rumblings have indicated they won’t. Murphy is a favorite in NBA trade rumors, but New Orleans is slow-playing any potential deal. If things start slow for the Pelicans, there will be multiple players put on the market, but none will get as much attention as Murphy. Can the Pels get three first-rounders for him? That’s where the price will start. No one is meeting it, yet.

Zach LaVine, Kings. (Remaining contract: one year, $49 million.) It’s impossible to find a taker for LaVine unless the Kings want to take on a really bad contract in hopes of landing a draft pick. His expiring money has some value, but it’s hard to match.

Michael Porter Jr., Nets. (Remaining contract: one year, $40 million, partial guarantee.) Porter is a fringe All-Star, and is seeking to be paid like one. He does not want to take a pay cut, which means he wants a contract starting at least at the $40 million he is making this season. The Nets, off to a stumbling start, do not want to go too far on a contract, so the question would be whether another team would pay him–and what the Nets could get in return in a trade.

Jimmy Butler, Warriors. (Remaining contract: one year, $57 million.) The Warriors told Butler this summer they were not trading him, and it remains a longshot now. Butler is recovering from ACL surgery, and though he hopes to be back and effective around midseason, his main value on the market is as an expiring contract. The Warriors can use his deal to match an incoming star. But the priority remains a Kristaps Porzingis trade for Golden State. .

Moses Moody, Warriors. (Remaining contract: two years, $26 million.) Moody could be a good buffer and asset in a Warriors trade because, though he is not ready to start the season, he should be healthy soon and his contract makes him a good-value wing. Those are hard to find.

Derrick Jones Jr., Clippers. (Remaining contract: one year, $10 million.) Jones is a defensive ace still, and his expiring contract gives the Clippers some wiggle room to move him. They do want him for this season, but might decide to cash out at the deadline. He’s been hot to start the year–can they get a first-rounder for him?

DeAndre Hunter, Kings. (Remaining contract: one year, $25 million.) The Kings want to keep him as an expiring contract they could potentially flip, but he’s being mentioned as a possible target. If Sacto can get back an asset without taking long-term money, he could be dealt at the deadline. But cap space for next summer is the name of the game for the Kings.

Royce O’Neale, Hornets. (Remaining contract: two years, $21 million,) The Hornets are loaded with tradeable contracts belonging to role players who can be useful to teams but who won’t be dreadfully missed by the Hornets. O’Neale is a chief example–a solid bench option (thought struggling with his shot) at a reasonable price.

Herb Jones, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: four years, $82 million, including player option.) Jones is a popular name on the market, but the Pelicans are said to want two first-round picks, and with Jones having struggled with injuries and his 3-point shot in the past two seasons, that’s too steep. His remaining contract scares off potential suitors–and the fact that he has been bumped back in the rotation. Is there a deal to be had for a first-rounder?

PJ Washington, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: 4 years, $90 million.) Like Daniel Gafford, Washington is aging out of the Mavericks’ timeline, as he turns 28 this summer. He’s a stretch 4 who plays good defense, but his shooting has been suspect–he made just 32.5% of his 3s last year. Like Gafford, they’re hoping to get a first-round pick in a deal for him, but the contract is prohibitive and the production is not worth it.

Big Board: Center/PF NBA Trade Rumors

And of course, there are the big guys on the NBA trade rumor mill …

Anthony Davis, Wizards. (Remaining contract: two years, $121 million, player option.) The Wizards insist they’re not trading Davis, as the hope is that he will stay healthy, play well and sign an extension. If he wants out of Washington–and there are still indications he does–then he could force the Wizards’ hand at the trade deadline. But so far, the Wizards have been surprisingly productive.

Lauri Markkanen, Jazz. (Remaining contract: three years, $150 million.) If he is healthy, Markkanen could drum up two first rounders for the Jazz. Unless the team turns things around here in the early season, that is an avenue Utah will have to consider.

Wendell Carter Jr., Magic. (Remaining contract: three years, $58 million.) He is probably the most attractive piece, in terms of talent, position and salary, on the Orlando books as things stand. Injuries have already put this season on edge for the Magic, and they might need to sell. We’ll see how the early season plays out, but they might even be willing to begin selling early if things truly take a bad turn.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks. (Remaining contract: two years, $118 million, player option.) The Knicks would be crazy to trade Towns at this point, but then, the Knicks are crazy not to have found common ground on an extension before the season started. So, we can’t rule out a deal if it looks like Towns will seriously weigh leaving in the summer of 2027. The Knicks have put that option on the table for him, and he will have suitors if nothing changes between now and June 30.

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves. (Remaining contract: two years, $74.5 million, player option.) Gobert is on this list for a couple of reasons. One, he is heading into his potential free agency without an extension. Two, he is not meshing well, at all, with new point guard LaMelo Ball. It would be a longshot for the Wolves to weigh trading him, but the alternative is him opting out and hitting free agency. Is Joan Beringer ready to be the big man in the middle? Probably not.

Kristaps Porzingis, Warriors. (Remaining contract: two years, $40 million, team option.) News that Porzingis is a trade candidate before the season even started is not a huge surprise. Once it was clear he is not healthy, his use is as an expiring contract on the trade market. With no teams tanking this season, it might be hard to find a deal that brings back anything of value, though, unless the Warriors swallow significant money or give up a first-round pick. Both options are on the table.

Domantas Sabonis, Kings. (Remaining contract: two years, $94 million.) The Kings will have a hard time moving on from Sabonis on that number, but they will try. It’s clear he does not want to be in Sacramento anymore, and the Kings don’t particularly want him there, long-term. He’s too talented a big man to simply give away, but the Kings won’t have many options.