Austin Rivers Defends Jaylen Brown Amid Celtics Trade Backlash

The Boston Celtics’ decision to trade Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers continues to generate strong reactions around the NBA. While Celtics president Brad Stevens defended the blockbuster move as a necessary step to create more financial flexibility and “optionality,” former NBA guard Austin Rivers believes the conversation surrounding Brown has gone too far, ClutchPoints reports.

Shortly after the trade became official, Rivers took to social media and accused members of the media and anonymous league sources of orchestrating what he called a “smear campaign” against the four-time All-Star.

“Enough of the ‘anonymous sources,'” Rivers wrote. “This Jaylen Brown smear campaign is wack!!!!”

Brown was dealt to Philadelphia in exchange for veteran forward Paul George, two first-round picks and two second-round selections after Boston’s unsuccessful pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Stevens later explained the organization believed allocating roughly 70 percent of its salary cap to Brown and Jayson Tatum limited the team’s ability to build enough depth around its stars.

While Stevens insisted the move centered on roster construction rather than Brown himself, Rivers argued the criticism directed at the former Celtics star has become unfair.

Rivers Says Brown’s Play Has Never Been the Issue

Rivers praised Brown’s consistency on both ends of the floor and questioned why so much attention has shifted toward his personality rather than his production.

“The guy is one of our game’s best,” Rivers wrote. “He competes and busts his ass every game! On both sides of the floor he gets after it!!”

He also dismissed criticism surrounding Brown’s outspoken personality.

“Who cares what he says on a damn stream (within reason)!” Rivers continued. “Does he play and do his job well? The answer is undoubtedly YES!!!”

Rivers questioned whether Brown’s willingness to speak his mind or his intelligence had unfairly influenced the public discussion surrounding the trade.

“He’s too outspoken or ‘too intelligent,’ whatever the hell that means!” Rivers wrote.

Despite disagreeing with the move, Rivers made it clear he was not criticizing Stevens or Boston’s front office.

“This is no reflection on Brad Stevens or Celtics front office either,” Rivers wrote. “They’re one of the best around.”

Instead, Rivers argued Boston still possessed a championship-caliber core featuring Tatum, Derrick White, Payton Pritchard and Brown, making it difficult for him to understand why salary cap concerns outweighed competing for another title.

Austin Rivers Calls Out Anonymous Sources

Rivers reserved some of his strongest criticism for anonymous reports that surfaced around Brown following the trade.

He argued league executives and media members too often rely on unnamed sources to shape public perception of players.

“We always talk about being more than an athlete, and then when one does it can be a problem,” Rivers wrote. “Quit the forced Brown hate.”

Rivers also claimed too many people in influential NBA positions lack firsthand experience as players while still helping shape narratives around the league.

“We got some people in the NBA… in positions of power… who run their mouth and put these anonymous tips out there to smear and disrespect our elite players,” Rivers wrote.

He added that those individuals often lack “equity in players sweat” because they have never experienced what players go through themselves.

Stevens acknowledged during his introductory press conference after the trade that many people believe Boston made the wrong decision.

“I’m not saying it was the right call,” Stevens said. “We wanted to stay good and wanted to add more optionality.”

Whether the trade ultimately benefits either franchise remains to be seen. For Rivers, however, one thing is already clear. He believes Brown deserves far more respect than the criticism he has received since leaving Boston.