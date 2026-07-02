Carmelo Anthony Says Celtics ‘Exposed Their Hand’ in Jaylen Brown Trade

The Boston Celtics‘ blockbuster decision to trade Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers continues to generate strong reactions around the NBA, and few have been as puzzled by the move as Carmelo Anthony.

Brown, the 2024 NBA Finals MVP, was dealt to Philadelphia in exchange for Paul George and draft compensation in one of the biggest trades of the offseason. The move surprised many around the league, especially given Brown’s recent success and Boston’s championship run just two seasons ago.

Anthony questioned not only the decision itself but also the way Boston handled Brown throughout the process.

“I think this is top level,” Anthony said. “This has nothing to do with Jayson Tatum and JB. Those guys are very close.”

He continued by suggesting the organization revealed more than it intended during the trade process.

“I think this is top level and Boston just exposed their hand. They exposed their hand. You don’t go out there and dangle Jaylen Brown out there like that. Like why? We two years out of this championship like we fresh.”

Carmelo Anthony Questions Celtics’ Approach

Anthony also focused on how quickly the Celtics moved on from one of the franchise’s cornerstone players.

“I just don’t like how it just don’t feel right,” Anthony said. “It just don’t feel right. The treatment of all of that.”

He pointed to Brown’s accomplishments over the past two seasons, noting that the forward helped lead Boston to a championship, won Finals MVP honors and established himself as one of the league’s premier two-way players.

“The fact that you’re two years removed from a championship, Finals MVP, First Team All-Defense. Could have been Defensive Player of the Year if Wemby wasn’t in. He almost led them boys back to the promised land. Proved to everybody that he could do it,” Anthony said. “I’m not just saying it’s about JB. I’m just saying about how quickly it moves on.”

Anthony’s comments echoed the reaction shared by many analysts who questioned why Boston chose to move a player entering his prime rather than continue building around its championship core.

Report Details Possible Reasons Behind Brown Trade

While the Celtics have not publicly explained every factor behind the move, a report from Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated suggested there were frustrations behind the scenes, Yahoo reports.

According to Mannix, Brown’s Twitch streams “caused some headaches” within Boston’s front office. The report also said Brown’s public comments about last season being his favorite campaign, rather than the championship season, did not sit well with some members of the organization or portions of the fan base.

Mannix also reported there was internal frustration over Brown’s desire to be viewed as an equal to Jayson Tatum.

Those reported concerns have fueled additional debate surrounding the trade.

Brown’s Twitch activity has occasionally drawn headlines, including criticism of officiating and comments directed at players around the league. However, those moments generally appeared to create more attention around Brown himself than the Celtics organization.

The reported belief that Brown viewed himself on the same level as Tatum could have carried more weight internally, although there has been no public indication that it caused issues inside Boston’s locker room.

Brown also had plenty of reasons to feel confident. With Tatum missing significant time last season, Brown helped keep the Celtics among the Eastern Conference’s top teams while earning MVP consideration. His production reinforced the value he brought to the franchise, making Boston’s decision to trade him one of the most scrutinized moves of the NBA offseason.