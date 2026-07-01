76ers’ Projected Starting Lineup After Blockbuster Jaylen Brown Trade

The Philadelphia 76ers pulled off the biggest surprise of the NBA offseason, landing All-Star forward Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics in a blockbuster deal that instantly reshapes the Eastern Conference, per iHeart. ESPN’s Shams Charania first reported the trade, which sends Paul George, two first-round picks, and two second-round picks to Boston in exchange for Brown.

The full package gives the Celtics George, a 2028 first-round pick that can convert into a more favorable swap for Boston, an unprotected 2031 first-round pick, plus second-round selections in 2028 and 2030. Philadelphia receives Brown, the 2024 NBA Finals MVP, who still has three years remaining on his contract.

Brown averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists last season, giving Philadelphia another elite scorer alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. While several teams surfaced in trade speculation involving Brown throughout the offseason, the Sixers never emerged as a serious candidate, making the move one of the summer’s biggest surprises.

Philadelphia’s New Starting Five

Brown’s arrival immediately changes Philadelphia’s projected starting lineup, per USA Today.

The expected starters are:

Point Guard: Tyrese Maxey

Shooting Guard: Jaylen Brown

Small Forward: VJ Edgecombe

Power Forward: Dean Wade

Center: Joel Embiid

Maxey remains the engine of Philadelphia’s offense after developing into one of the NBA’s premier guards. Brown slides naturally into the backcourt, adding another player capable of creating offense, defending multiple positions, and carrying the scoring load when needed.

Rookie VJ Edgecombe appears positioned to begin his NBA career with significant responsibility on the wing. Dean Wade’s expected role also grows after Philadelphia agreed to terms with the veteran forward earlier in free agency. His floor spacing and versatility could complement the team’s three stars while allowing Embiid to continue anchoring the paint.

Brown Headlines a New Era in Philadelphia

The trade also signals the end of the Paul George era in Philadelphia after just one season. Instead, the franchise now builds around a new core featuring Maxey, Embiid, Brown, and Edgecombe, creating one of the conference’s most talented groups on paper.

If the new core develops chemistry quickly, Philadelphia could enter the season with one of the league’s highest expectations and legitimate title aspirations.

The Sixers also entered free agency by agreeing to terms with Dean Wade and center Ariel Hukporti, giving the roster additional depth around its established stars. Wade, in particular, now appears positioned for an even larger role following Brown’s arrival and George’s departure.

Boston, meanwhile, takes a different approach by betting on George’s veteran experience while adding valuable draft capital for future flexibility. Philadelphia’s objective is more immediate. The organization clearly believes Brown can help elevate its championship aspirations alongside Embiid and Maxey.

The Eastern Conference has undergone significant changes this offseason, including the Toronto Raptors bringing back Kawhi Leonard. Philadelphia answered with arguably the conference’s most unexpected blockbuster, acquiring one of the league’s premier two-way players from its longtime rival.

Now, all eyes will be on how quickly Brown meshes with Maxey and Embiid as the 76ers prepare for a season with championship expectations. Time for Brown to show what he’s got.