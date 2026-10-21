Former Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George made his Boston Celtics debut on Tuesday, October 20.

In a game between the Celtics and the Detroit Pistons, George reminded the NBA world that he can still be an All-Star-caliber player after a rough stretch in Philly.

It didn’t take long for George to show how valuable he can be for a competitive franchise, and it didn’t take long for him to move up an NBA history chart.

Celtics Star Paul George Passes Ex-76ers Sharpshooter In NBA History

Paul George launched 12 threes on Tuesday afternoon in Detroit.

After making his second one, he surpassed the ex-Sixers sharpshooter Kyle Korver on the NBA’s all-time three-point list.

Korver sat eighth before George’s Celtics debut, knowing it was only a matter of time before he got passed. George passed him and started really chipping away at his quest to get to No. 7, which is currently held by the retired Reggie Miller.

Kyle Korver’s NBA Career

The former Sixers forward joined the team in 2003 as a second-round pick. He played in Philadelphia from 2003 to 2007. After Korver established himself as one of the top three-point shooters in the game, he bounced around the league.

In 2007, Korver ended up with the Utah Jazz for a few seasons before getting to the Chicago Bulls.

In 2012, Korver started a long run with the Atlanta Hawks, before going to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017. A second Jazz stint started in 2018, before Korver finished his career with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2019-2020.

Throughout his career, Korver averaged 9.7 points, while shooting 42.9% from deep. He finished with 2,540 total threes.

Paul George’s Celtics Debut

In 31 minutes of action, George dominated for Boston.

The veteran shot 12-21 from the field, knocking down seven of his 12 threes. After going 7-8 from the charity stripe, George finished the game with 38 points.

Along with his scoring, George came down with five rebounds, and snatched five steals. Despite his strong contributions, George’s Celtics debut was spoiled by a Detroit comeback. The Pistons took down the Celtics 121-113.