When LeBron James was navigating through his final season with the Los Angeles Lakers, the superstar forward told reporters that he probably wouldn’t play in back-to-backs for the rest of his career.

James didn’t back that up with his actions. The veteran forward ended up playing six games with zero days of rest throughout the 2025-2026 NBA season.

With James at 41, many assume he might avoid playing back-to-backs entirely with the Sixers. So far, he has split each set, but 76ers head coach Nick Nurse isn’t sure that’s permanent.

Meeting with reporters on Saturday night for the Sixers’ second night of a back-to-back, Nurse told reporters that “it’s a possibility” that James and Joel Embiid could play both games of back-to-backs later this season.

LeBron James’ Season With The 76ers So Far

The James-to-Philly hype might’ve simmered down outside of the city, but the 76ers have been thrilled with his play so far.

Leading up to Saturday’s game, James had appeared in 16 games for the 76ers.

The star forward has been shooting 49.3% from the field, and has hit on 33.3% of his threes. James is producing averages of 17.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game. He’s been a triple-double threat all season long.

Before getting his first off night since November 16, James checked in for 27 minutes against the Indiana Pacers. He produced averages of 21 points, seven rebounds, and six assists in the 111-87 win over Indiana.

The Sixers will be back on the court on December 1 to host the Memphis Grizzlies. That will be James’ next opportunity to suit up again, after getting some much-needed rest.