Following an impressive victory over the Indiana Pacers, the Philadelphia 76ers had a quick turnaround against the Houston Rockets on Saturday.

The injury report was loaded for the 76ers. The veteran forward Dean Wade was listed once again. He was ruled out due to hamstring injury management.

That marked the second absence in a row for Wade. Considering Wade is a key player off the 76ers’ bench, multiple absences should leave the team concerned.

But Nick Nurse had a positive update before the Sixers tipped off against the Houston Rockets on Saturday night.

The 76ers Aren’t Sweating Dean Wade’s Setback

“Nick Nurse said there was a possibility Dean Wade (hamstring) could’ve played tonight,” The Inquirer’s Chris Hine reported. “[The] team is hopeful another game off, plus two more rest days, has him in a healthier spot.”

While Friday’s game had heavier stakes than a typical regular-season matchup, the Sixers didn’t want to press their luck. They allowed Wade to sit, alongside Jaylen Brown, and the 76ers pulled off an 111-87 victory to advance to the knockout round.

The 76ers couldn’t find success on Saturday against the Rockets, but it won’t knock them out of the Eastern Conference’s top spot after their strong start to the year.

The Sixers hope to get Wade back soon, but they are doing what they can to make sure they don’t rush him.

Dean Wade’s Season With The Sixers

After signing with the 76ers during the offseason, Wade has become a key member of the rotation. He came off the bench for all but six games.

Wade has stood out defensively and averaged 1.1 steals per game. On the offensive side of the ball, Wade has averaged 4.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.7 assists. He has been shooting 35.0% from three for the Sixers this season, which is around his career average in that department.

The Sixers will be back on the court on Tuesday, December 1, to take on the Memphis Grizzlies at home. That opens another back-to-back setting.