Insider Drops Truth Bomb on LeBron James’ Recent Sixers Comments

The Philadelphia 76ers remain at the forefront of the LeBron James free agency sweepstakes, and while a decision on his future is reportedly close to being made, the Sixers are left anxiously waiting for some clarity on the situation. It certainly hasn’t helped that James has been teasing fans with some breadcrumbs all throughout his extended foray into the open market.

The most recent eye-opening comment James made saw him use the phrase “trust the process” when discussing his free agency, which of course was popularized by the Philadelphia teams from nearly a decade ago. And yet, while this is pretty notable considering Philly’s interest in James, NBA insider Brian Windhorst warned fans that they shouldn’t make too much out of this sly comment.

LeBron James Didn’t Mean Anything with Sixers Comment, But There’s a Catch

James informed the Los Angeles Lakers ahead of free agency that he would not be returning to them this offseason, which quickly sparked a war of sorts for his signature. Even as he prepares for his age-42 season, James is still among the best players in the league, and his addition could be what pushes a handful of playoff hopefuls over the top.

The 76ers are one such team. Sure, they already have a standout group featuring Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, and VJ Edgecombe, but they still need another forward to come in and fill out their starting lineup. Simply put, James could be the perfect fit, especially since money reportedly is not going to be a factor in determining where he plays.

Philadelphia is one of several teams in the running for James, but he seemed to inadvertently hint at his decision when he uttered the line “trust the process” over the weekend at Fanatics Fest. Windhorst doesn’t think anything should be made of that comment, but he did reveal that the Sixers still have a real shot at landing James one way or another.

“I promise you midway through a sentence in the middle of his third hour was not when he was dropping breadcrumbs,” Windhorst bluntly said on “First Take.” “However, he has seriously considered Philly … I do think LeBron has some level of temptation to go outside the norm here. It would be a layup to go to Cleveland … I do think he’s investigated Philly, and I do think he has looked into the process, so to speak. But no, I don’t think this was anything.”

LeBron James Free Agency Saga Nearing a Conclusion

The fact that the entire NBA world is anxiously awaiting James’ decision is just further proof that his skills are still in tip-top shape. Fans are looking for any inkling of a hint as to what his decision can be, but at this stage of the game, it seems like James is intent on waiting until the perfect moment to let the world know who he will be signing with.

Just because his “trust the process” comment wasn’t a hint as to his decision doesn’t mean he won’t be signing with the Sixers, though. James is strongly considering a handful of teams, and Philly is at the forefront of that list after picking up Brown in a blockbuster trade with the Boston Celtics. In that regard, Philadelphia has already made one of the biggest moves of the offseason, but if all goes according to plan, it will have another star player joining its team in the near future.