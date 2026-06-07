Sixers Shake Up Front Office Again After Mike Gansey Hire

The Philadelphia 76ers did well to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals this year, but after they got brutally swept out of the playoffs by the New York Knicks, the team quickly made some changes. Daryl Morey was fired from his role as the team’s president of basketball operations, with Mike Gansey eventually being hired as his replacement.

Changes will be made to the roster at some point in the near future, but for now, Gansey is working on setting up the front office to his liking. That led to a pair of big moves on Sunday afternoon, as Gansey will have a new right-hand man after it was revealed that Elton Brand will not be reprising his role with the team.

Sixers Promote Jameer Nelson, Reassign Elton Brand

Morey’s firing early this offseason didn’t come as a major surprise, as he failed to build a consistent winner around Joel Embiid. While his injury woes certainly haven’t helped, the roster Morey built was fatally exposed by the Knicks, so even though the team took some solace in eliminating the Boston Celtics in the first round, it didn’t serve them very well in the East semifinals.

Eventually, the team settled on Gansey as Morey’s replacement. After spending the past three-and-a-half-years as the Cleveland Cavaliers general manager, Gansey will come to town and look to do what Morey couldn’t. In order to do so, though, he is going to have to have the right people around him, which has led to more changes in the front office.

The biggest move of the bunch saw Jameer Nelson get promoted to the team’s executive vice president of basketball operations, effectively making him Gansey’s right-hand man. However, Brand will no longer serve as the team’s general manager, as he will instead be reassigned to a new role under the Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment umbrella.

“The Philadelphia 76ers are promoting assistant general manager Jameer Nelson to be the team’s executive vice president of basketball operations under new president Mike Gansey, making the one-time NBA All-Star the No. 2 executive for the franchise,” Charania reported. “Sources said Elton Brand will not return as Philadelphia’s general manager and is currently working through a new role with the franchise and its parent company, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment.”

Sixers Staring Down the Barrel at a Wildly Important Offseason

Morey did some things well during his time in charge of the 76ers’ front office, but at the end of the day, the team is in virtually the same spot it was when he took over back in 2020. Time is running out for Philadelphia to win while Embiid is still on the court, so it’s safe to say that the pressure is on Gansey and company.

Everybody is focused on what moves the Sixers could make to improve their team, but before they can do that, they need to have the right people in the front office collaborating on those decisions. Gansey is clearly putting an emphasis on having the right folks around him, and it will be worth keeping tabs on this team to see if any more changes get made.