Jaylen Brown’s Message to Rich Paul About LeBron James Revealed

The Philadelphia 76ers added LeBron James to a roster already featuring Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and V.J. Edgecombe. Before James made that decision, however, Brown had already delivered a message to the representative helping guide the process.

“Jaylen Brown wanted LeBron James there. He did his part to recruit him there,” NBA insider Shams Charania said. “One person around Jaylen Brown told me today he’s gonna approach this with no ego.”

That account adds an important detail to Philadelphia’s offseason. Brown never spoke directly with James during the recruitment, according to Charania. Instead, he communicated with James’ agent, Rich Paul, and made clear that he wanted James in Philadelphia.

The 76ers reached a two-year, $8 million agreement with James after acquiring Brown from the Boston Celtics on July 1. Philadelphia sent Paul George, two first-round picks and two second-round selections to Boston for the five-time All-Star.

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What Jaylen Brown Told Rich Paul During Recruitment

Charania said Brown gave his full support to the pursuit of James, Sixerswire reports. Brown’s message to Paul was direct: “Hey, I want LeBron here. This is someone I want to play with.”

The report also established what did not happen. James and Brown apparently did not hold their own conversation before James selected Philadelphia. Charania expects that discussion to take place later, giving both stars time to align before the season begins.

Brown, Embiid and Maxey reportedly participated in the recruiting effort. After news of James’ agreement surfaced, Brown posted “#throwtheballup” on social media, offering a brief public response to the move he had supported privately.

Brown’s reported approach also addresses one of the biggest questions around the new roster. Philadelphia has assembled several players accustomed to carrying major offensive responsibilities. Brown’s willingness to enter the partnership without ego gives the 76ers a clearer starting point as they determine how to divide those roles.

Why Brown’s ‘No Ego’ Approach Matters for 76ers

Charania reported that Philadelphia expects James to spend “a good amount of time” at point guard during his 24th NBA season. James discussed that assignment with head coach Nick Nurse and plans to create opportunities for the scorers around him.

That arrangement may reduce how often Brown and Maxey control the ball. Charania said James intends to “set the table,” placing teammates in favorable scoring positions while serving as the lineup’s primary facilitator.

The numbers show why cooperation will matter. James, Brown, Maxey, Embiid and Edgecombe attempted 90.4 shots per game combined in their previous seasons, while Philadelphia’s entire roster averaged 90.3.

A separate lineup projection estimates that Brown and Maxey could lose 10.3 to 12.6 combined points when all five starters play. Their total would fall from 57.0 points per game to roughly 44.4 to 46.7. Brown projects between 22.4 and 23.5 points, while Maxey lands between 22.0 and 23.2.

Brown has already emphasized efficiency during his offseason work. While training in Egypt with shooting coach Chris Matthews, better known as Lethal Shooter, Brown highlighted “Efficiency, mindset, focused, discipline” during a Twitch stream.

Philadelphia still must translate its star power into defined responsibilities. Brown’s private message to Paul and his reported no-ego position show that he did more than approve the James signing. He actively welcomed the partnership, even knowing it may require fewer touches and a different offensive role.