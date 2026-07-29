Joel Embiid Sends 2-Word Message to Sixers Amid Busy Offseason

The Philadelphia 76ers have been the busiest team in the NBA this offseason. After picking up Jaylen Brown in a blockbuster trade with the Boston Celtics, the Sixers followed that up by beating out several teams for LeBron James in free agency, as they signed him to a two-year, $8 million contract.

All eyes are on the additions of Brown and James, which makes sense. However, there was already a ton of talent in place, even before they arrived in town. Of course, that group is headlined by former MVP Joel Embiid, and now that Brown and James are joining a loaded starting lineup, the superstar center sent a clear two-word message to his team ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Joel Embiid Sends Blunt Message to Sixers

When Embiid is healthy, he is one of the most dominant players in the league. That was on full display during the 2022-23 campaign, as Embiid led the league in scoring for the second-straight year (33.1 points per game), which helped him win the MVP Award when all was said and done. After years of coming up short in the race for the prestigious award, this seemed like Embiid’s coming-out party.

Instead, Embiid has played just 96 total games over the past three seasons as he’s battled multiple injuries. When he’s played, he’s remained a top-tier player, but availability is the best ability, and Embiid hasn’t been able to stay on the court as of late, which has caused some problems for the Sixers in their efforts to build their roster around him.

Philly has taken the suspense out of that equation by adding Brown and James this offseason, but teams are also going to have to account for Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, which is why this group is so dangerous. Embiid knows there are some concerns surrounding his injury issues, but in the wake of the team’s bold additions, he sent the front office a clear message.

“I’m healthy,” Embiid reportedly told Sixers president of basketball operations Mike Gansey, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

Joel Embiid Could Still Be the Key to Sixers’ Championship Hopes

While Embiid has popped up in some trade rumors this offseason, it doesn’t seem all that likely that the team will be moving on from him. That’s because, even on a team that features Maxey, Brown, and James, Embiid still has the highest ceiling of any player in this group. That was abundantly clear when he guided Philly to a shocking rally from a 3-1 series deficit against the Celtics in the first round of last year’s playoffs.

With that being said, Embiid’s health will be wildly important moving forward. The expectations surrounding this team have increased in the blink of an eye, and if the Sixers don’t make a deep playoff run at the very least, fans are going to be upset. The players around him have changed, but the fact that Embiid is still the most important player on Philadelphia’s roster hasn’t.