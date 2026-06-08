Sixers Linked to Blockbuster Joel Embiid Trade with Mavs

The Philadelphia 76ers managed to make it to the Eastern Conference semifinals this season, but after getting swept by the New York Knicks, it has become abundantly clear that the team’s expectations were not met. As a result, changes have already begun to be made, as Mike Gansey has replaced Daryl Morey as the leader of the front office.

Soon enough, changes will be made to the roster. Nobody knows what will end up happening, though, which has led to a rash of rumors flaring up recently. As a result, superstar center Joel Embiid has seen his name pop up in trade rumors, and if the team were to move him, it sounds like the Dallas Mavericks have emerged as the frontrunner to land him.

Mavs Show Interest in Potential Joel Embiid Trade

Pretty much all options are on the table for the Sixers this offseason. At their best last season, Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, and VJ Edgecombe looked like a formidable group, and while they overcame a 3-1 deficit in their first-round series against the Boston Celtics, they were quickly dispatched by the Knicks.

Of all their options, trading Embiid is probably the least likely of the bunch, but after another campaign where he missed significant time, it’s fair to wonder if the team could finally look to move on from him. When he was on the court, Embiid looked like his usual self (26.9 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 3.9 APG, 48.9 FG%), but his lack of availability continues to hold Philadelphia back.

At some point, the 76ers are expected to build around Maxey and Edgecombe, but that will largely depend on when the team decides to cut ties with Embiid. Should he end up being on the move this offseason, teams would certainly be interested in him, with the Mavs quickly emerging as a top landing spot for him.

“One front office member threw out the Mavs as a possible suitor for Embiid if Philly goes that route given Dallas’ utilization of the NBA’s disabled player insurance under new ownership,” FortyEightMinutes reported.

Should the Sixers Trade Joel Embiid?

The Embiid dilemma is one that has haunted the Sixers for years. When he’s healthy, Embiid is still a top-five player in the league. He just cannot overcome his injury woes, as he’s played just 96 total regular-season games over the past three seasons. And even with Embiid on the court this postseason, that wasn’t enough to prevent his squad from getting bounced in ruthless fashion by the Knicks.

Embiid’s future with the team depends on how the 76ers’ new-look front office views him. If they don’t want to deal with his constant injury issues, Embiid could probably be flipped for a solid price this offseason. However, the team could hope that Embiid can simply stay healthy next year, which would go a long way towards helping Philly meet expectations moving forward. Regardless of what happens, Embiid’s status is worth keeping tabs on.