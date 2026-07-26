LeBron James Gets Harsh Reality Check from Former Teammate After Signing with Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers have completed one of the boldest offseasons in recent memory. Not only did they swing a blockbuster trade for Jaylen Brown, but they also have managed to sign LeBron James in free agency. Add them to a core that already featured Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and VJ Edgecombe, and you have arguably the best starting lineup in the league.

James’ decision to sign with the Sixers only further reinforced the notion that this team is going to be trouble in the Eastern Conference. However, it may take some time for all these big names to get used to playing alongside each other, with one of James’ former teammates hitting him with a harsh reality check as he joins his new team.

Danny Green Labels LeBron James the Fourth-Best Player on the Sixers

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Even as he prepares to enter his 24th season in the NBA, James is still playing at a high level. Sure, he isn’t the MVP-caliber player he once was, but he still managed to earn his 22nd-straight All-Star selection last year with the Los Angeles Lakers (20.9 PPG, 7.2 APG, 6.1 RPG, 51.5 FG%). When he’s on the floor, he remains one of the best players in the league.

And yet, while James has played for some stacked teams before, this 76ers squad may just be the most talented team he’s been a part of. Maxey is one of the top young guards in the league, Brown is the 2024 Finals MVP, and Embiid is a former MVP winner himself. James has quite a lengthy list of accolades to his name, too, but again, he’s going to turn 42 years old in December.

One of the most important things Philadelphia is going to have to figure out is its hierarchy of its own players, as there is going to have to be some semblance of rhythm on the offensive side of the ball. According to Green, if the Sixers are being honest with themselves, that means James is the fourth-best player on this team behind Maxey, Brown, and Embiid.

“Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown are the best players on that team,” Green said on “Inside the Green Room.” “Then it’s Joel Embiid. Then it’s LeBron James. You are now the fourth.”

Could LeBron James Have a Problem with the Sixers’ Pecking Order?

For much of his career, James has been the undeniable No. 1 option for whichever team he has played for. Now, though, things are different. We saw last year that the Lakers were more comfortable running their offense through Luka Doncic or Austin Reaves, which is one of the main reasons why the team was comfortable letting James walk in free agency.

As it turns out, James will be joining an even more loaded team than the one he was just on. Considering how he signed only a two-year, $8 million deal, it doesn’t seem like ego is going to ruin things right off the bat, but this is going to be something head coach Nick Nurse has to sort through. Ultimately, James’ ability to accept his spot on the pecking order is going to be a big part of whether or not this move works out, making it a storyline worth keeping tabs on.