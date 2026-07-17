76ers Trade Idea Dumps Joel Embiid For Package Including Recent No. 1 Overall Pick

The Philadelphia 76ers are entering a new era heading into the 2026-27 season, and it will be spearheaded by their younger stars and new trade acquisition.

Despite Joel Embiid’s contributions to the franchise throughout his career, it’s become abundantly clear that this is now Tyrese Maxey’s team.

The 25-year-old point guard now has some elite running mates to work with, too, besides Embiid.

Former Finals MVP Jaylen Brown is expected to arrive in Philadelphia with a chip on his shoulder after his trade saga, and second-year guard V.J. Edgecombe should continue to ascend after a year of NBA experience under his belt.

But where does that leave Embiid? Is it time for the Sixers to part ways with their former MVP?

76ers Trade Idea Ships Joel Embiid to Hawks

In a trade proposal from FanSided’s Eamon Cassels, the Philadelphia 76ers could look to ship Embiid to the center-needy Atlanta Hawks, who could offer a package of intriguing young players.

Atlanta Hawks receive: Joel Embiid, 2029 first-round pick (via the Clippers)

Philadelphia 76ers receive: Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Corey Kispert

“Dyson Daniels is an elite point-of-attack defender, and at 23 years old, he still has some room to grow. Corey Kispert is a rock-solid spot-up shooter. Finally, Zaccharie Risacher is a fun buy-low,” wrote Cassels.

“The 2024 No. 1 pick fell out of favor with the Atlanta Hawks last season, but could still have some long-term upside as a complementary wing. Sixers fans might not be thrilled by this return, but I think this is a realistic return that could give Philly some solid role players.”

Philadelphia’s biggest problem last season, especially in the postseason, was depth.

Yes, they had a solid starting lineup, but once they needed to dip into their bench, particularly in their series against the New York Knicks, their weakness became obvious.

Trading Embiid would certainly cost the team talent, but adding players like Daniels, Risacher and Kispert would give the Sixers exactly what they need.

Not to mention, Risacher, a former No. 1 overall pick, clearly still has some untapped potential. Perhaps Nick Nurse can get some more out of him than Quinn Snyder was able to.

Would the Hawks Trade For Joel Embiid?

Now, the question isn’t really if the Philadelphia 76ers would trade Embiid, but rather how many suitors does he actually have?

At 33 years old and several years remaining on a gargantuan contract, he’s a bit of a negative asset.

But for a team like the Atlanta Hawks, who are looking to get out of the first round for the first time since 2021, it could be a big swing worth taking.

“The Hawks could still use a center, and getting Embiid for this price could be a palatable gamble. Parting ways with Daniels would hurt, but there’s a case to be made that his lack of shooting will make his contract age poorly,” continued Cassels.

“It’s undeniably a big question, but if Embiid stays healthy, the Hawks will land the best player in the trade along with a draft pick.”

Maybe both teams could find a way to get a deal done.