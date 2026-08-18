LeBron James Arrival Puts 76ers in 9 of NBA’s 10 Priciest Games

The Philadelphia 76ers have not played a game with their rebuilt roster, but the ticket market has already measured the attention surrounding it. Nine of the NBA’s 10 most expensive games this season reportedly involve Philadelphia, one year after the franchise placed zero games inside that group.

The highest-profile matchup comes on October 20, when the New York Knicks host the 76ers at Madison Square Garden. New York will raise its first championship banner since 1973 and present rings to its title-winning players before facing a Philadelphia lineup featuring James, Brown, Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid.

As of Monday, the least expensive available tickets cost approximately $1,881 on Vivid Seats, $1,970 on SeatGeek and $1,923 on StubHub, HITC reports. No NBA season-opening ticket has ever carried a higher price, according to Sports Business Journal’s projection.

Why Are Knicks-76ers Tickets Approaching $2,000?

The October 20 game combines two events that could command major interest on their own. The Knicks will celebrate a championship at home, while the 76ers will introduce their transformed roster against the defending champions.

For New York, the night goes beyond the result of one regular-season game. Madison Square Garden will host the franchise’s first NBA banner ceremony in more than five decades, giving fans an opportunity to watch a moment the organization has not experienced since 1973.

Philadelphia brings a different attraction. James will begin a new stage of his career at age 41, while Brown joins Maxey and Embiid in one of the season’s most closely watched lineups.

The group’s scoring workload demonstrates how many established offensive options Philadelphia has collected. James, Brown, Maxey and Embiid previously combined for 76.7 field-goal attempts per game. Adding VJ Edgecombe creates another player whom Maxey has publicly pledged to keep involved and aggressive.

Questions about how the 76ers divide those opportunities will continue once games begin. At the box office, however, the combination has immediately turned Philadelphia into a leading road attraction.

How Much Have 76ers Ticket Prices Increased?

The October 20 opener does not account for the rise by itself. Philadelphia will host the Cleveland Cavaliers in its first home game on October 22, and the cheapest available resale seat for that matchup already approaches $500.

Comparable tickets for the Sixers’ home opener last season cost roughly $100. The current entry price therefore stands close to five times last season’s amount before Philadelphia has even held its first home game with James and Brown.

The broader top-10 list makes the shift even clearer. Philadelphia did not appear among the 10 costliest NBA games last season. This season, the 76ers reportedly occupy nine spots, showing that interest extends beyond the Knicks’ banner celebration.

Those figures also represent an early look at demand. The NBA only recently released Philadelphia’s complete schedule, and the organization has not announced season-ticket prices.

Prices across the three resale platforms may differ, but each listing points in the same direction. Watching James open his Philadelphia chapter in person will carry a premium, whether fans see his debut under the Knicks’ new banner or wait two nights for the 76ers’ home opener.