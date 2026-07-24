76ers Next Move After Signing LeBron James Revealed By Front Office Expert

The Philadelphia 76ers were able to pull off what the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Miami Heat were unable to do Friday morning, and that’s signing four-time NBA Finals MVP LeBron James.

It’s a two-year, $8 million deal for King James, the smallest contract he’s ever signed throughout his illustrious basketball career, and a move clearly with the sole intention of winning a championship.

“I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship,” wrote James in a post on X.

“I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time.”

Now that James is in the fold, what’s next for the Sixers?

Bobby Marks Says 76ers Must Cut Ties With 1 Player

According to ESPN’s NBA front office expert Bobby Marks, the Philadelphia 76ers are going to have to move on from one player currently on their roster.

Despite signing James to the veteran’s minimum, Philadelphia is just over the first apron and seems inclined to stay out of the tax.

“James will count for 2.35% of the salary cap this season,” wrote Marks on X.

“Because he is signing a 2 year contract (no cap relief) Philadelphia will need to either waive one of their non-guaranteed players or make a trade to clear money. They are $572K above Apron 1 as is.”

The most likely candidates for the 76ers to part ways with are likely end-of-the-bench players, such as center Adem Bona or guards Justin Edwards and Dalen Terry.

All three players make less than $3 million and would certainly allow the Sixers to stay below the first apron.

But on the other hand, should Philadelphia be looking to pinch pennies right now?

The championship window is open, but not for long. James and Joel Embiid aren’t getting any younger.

If they can dip into the first apron and still maintain their roster flexibility, why shouldn’t they?

We’ll see what the Sixers end up deciding throughout the remainder of the summer.

LeBron James’ New 76ers Contract

As previously mentioned, this is the smallest contract James has ever played on throughout his 24-year career, and the Philadelphia 76ers should be thankful for it.

In Year 1 of the two-year deal, James will make roughly $3.87 million, less than what a player like Bradley Beal made last season with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Year 2 of the contract features a player option, presumably if James still intends to play for a 25th NBA season.

The salary in 2027-28 is just over $4 million, another veteran’s minimum.

James is taking a discount to sign in Philadelphia, and Sixers fans should be grateful for it.

While it may cost a player at the end of the bench, it’s all going to be worth it come October when one of the greatest players of all time suits up for the City of Brotherly Love.