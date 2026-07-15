76ers Trade Idea Cuts Ties With Joel Embiid for 3 Key Role Players

The Philadelphia 76ers struck gold this offseason when they were miraculously able to swing a trade to bring in former Finals MVP Jaylen Brown.

Despite the league being generally low on Brown’s value, almost everyone can agree that the Sixers got a deal on the former Boston Celtics star, and it could be the start of a new era in Philadelphia.

If the 76ers really want to turn the page on the disappointing time period that was “The Process” in Philadelphia, their best course of action may be trading former MVP Joel Embiid.

His contract is an albatross, and it’s abundantly clear that as time goes on, he’s going to be playing fewer and fewer games.

If the 76ers can find a trade partner for their longtime big man, they should hop on it, and a recent proposal may be exactly what the team needs to propel them into championship contention.

76ers Trade Idea Lands Championship Role Players

In a trade proposal from FanSided’s Eamon Cassels, the Philadelphia 76ers could get out from under Embiid’s contract by shipping him to the Dallas Mavericks, netting several players who could assist in their pursuit of a championship.

Philadelphia 76ers: P.J Washington, Daniel Gafford, Klay Thompson

Dallas Mavericks receive: Joel Embiid, 2029 First-Round Pick via the Clippers, Labaron Philon Jr.

“The 76ers might not be able to get a star back for Embiid (without sacrificing some serious draft capital, at least). Still, getting back three quality role players wouldn’t be a bad consolation prize, even if you have to give up a pick,” wrote Cassels.

“As a lower-usage big man (and a more dependable health bet), Daniel Gafford would be a better fit with the 76ers than Embiid. Klay Thompson still has value as a movement shooter. Finally, P.J. Washington would give them a dependable on-ball stopper who can also punish mismatches and spot-up (at times).”

All three of Washington, Gafford, and Thompson have proven at various points throughout their careers to be contributors on a championship-caliber team.

Thompson has several rings with the Golden State Warriors, and both Washington and Gafford were starters on the Mavericks team that made the 2024 Finals.

Adding those three players in the mix would give Philadelphia depth that they didn’t have last year and make them a more well-rounded team.

Would the Mavericks Really Trade for Joel Embiid?

The question isn’t whether or not the Philadelphia 76ers would agree to this deal, but more about the Dallas Mavericks making the decision to add Embiid.

For a team building around Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg, trading for a 32-year-old aging center doesn’t sound like the brightest idea.

But Cassels points out that Mavericks executive Masai Ujiri has a prior connection with Embiid that could make a trade feasible.

“It’s important to note that the Mavericks’ lead executive, Masai Ujiri, has a known connection with Embiid. As such, he could be inclined to trade for the former MVP. Sure, Dallas doesn’t need a center, but the talent gamble on Embiid could make this move worthwhile,” explained Cassels.

If any team shows even the slightest interest in Embiid, the 76ers should be all over it.

Dallas, thanks to the Ujiri connection, should be one of the first teams they should check in with.