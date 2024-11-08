10 NBA Players With the Most to Prove This Season

There are always player in the NBA who have a chip on their shoulder. Something to prove to both their doubters and to their front office — that they belong on the squad and are worthy of making the big bucks.

For some, not playing well means you may be out of the league and playing in another country.

For others, it means a demotion from the rotation or perhaps a trade.

We’ve ranked 10 NBA players who have the most to prove this season, who will need to play well to justify their status in the league.

10. Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors don’t look like they will be contending for a championship any time soon, but are a group clearly in the beginning of what projects to be a lengthy rebuild.

Any team dealing with that likely needs to have one or two players emerge as core leaders and playmakers for them. Scottie Barnes snuck in as an All-Star replacement a year ago but has often shown to be inconsistent on both sides of the ball.

With Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett here to help, Barnes needs to show he can be a star. The team’s future will hinge on it, and they may need to bring in bigger names if he’s not the guy.

9. James Harden, Los Angeles Clippers

With every passing season, some kind of new James Harden storyline seems to emerge. As he begins his second season with the Clippers, it’s pretty clear the task he has in front of him: Guide LA into the postseason amidst the roster shakeup and injuries.

Kawhi Leonard won’t be walking through the door any time soon. It’s on The Beard, as he continues to get older, to guide the team. He has faced plenty of criticism over the seasons.

But now, he has the chance to prove once and for all that he’s one of the best guards in the history of the game.

8. Russell Westbrook

Few guys have gone from MVP to sixth man to struggling to fit in like Russell Westbrook has in recent seasons. It has not been all sunshine and rainbows for him as he has bounced around from team to team in the 2020s.

He could not perform in the postseason for the Clippers last year. He was not so great while he was in LA with the Lakers.

Now in Denver, Westbrook has to prove he can exist as a clear-cut sixth man. That he can make plays and give three-time MVP Nikola Jokić a break. If he can’t fit in there, his days as a 20+ minute guy may be coming to an end.

7. Klay Thompson, Dallas Mavericks

Now playing with a new team for the first time in his entire NBA career, Klay Thompson is playing small forward for the first time as a starter with the Dallas Mavericks. He shared the backcourt with Stephen Curry for the better part of 12 seasons, and now he’s with a couple new All-Stars.

He has already proven that he’s one of the best shooters in the history of the league. He has won four titles and played in six NBA Finals.

But he still has to prove he isn’t washed yet. Thompson shot 0-10 in the Warriors‘ closeout game last year against the Kings, effectively ending their season.

What version will the Mavericks get?

6. Ben Simmons, Brooklyn Nets

Not many players have lost street cred as quickly as Ben Simmons has since the conclusion of the 2021 Eastern Conference Semis. He didn’t dunk the ball with a much smaller defender on him, and the 76ers had a critical empty possession late in the game.

He never played for the franchise again, being moved for James Harden the following year. And in the three years that he has been with Brooklyn, Simmons has barely been available for his team.

His game has gotten a bit worse, without any offensive touch and proving to be little more than a one-dimensional playmaker. With his large contract finally set to expire this summer, it will be interesting to see where he lands.

For now, he has to prove he can stay on the court and be ready.

5. Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans

At the time of his injury in the Pelicans play-in game last year, Zion Williamson was working on a 40-point, 11-rebound performance. The Pelicans were looking like they may take the No. 7 seed and eliminate LeBron James and the Lakers.

It didn’t happen like that. And the major theme of his career was brought back to the surface: Williamson being hurt and not available to play for the Pels. He is still yet to appear in any of the team’s playoff games.

He needs to show the team and the league that he can stay on the floor and be the star player that they envisioned him being when he was taken No. 1 overall. If he doesn’t stay on the floor this year, it’s another season potentially wasted.

4. Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks

Damian Lillard wasn’t bad by any stretch during his first season with the Bucks. But he was clearly not at the level he previously reached with Portland. His points per game total dropped from 33 to 24, as he played a slightly smaller role next to two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

What he needs to prove is that he can be a co-star on a contending team. Can he continue to play the point guard role well enough to find open teammates? Can he make the big shots as he’s done all-career long? His teams have never been on the national stage as much as the Bucks are now.

It’s on him to rise to the occasion. Or Milwaukee may have to tear some things down.

3. Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks

Looking back at Karl-Anthony Towns‘ time in Minnesota, he went through a number of eras. The rebuild. The acquisition of Jimmy Butler and quick trip to the postseason. Getting Anthony Edwards after the Butler saga ended and returning back to high-level ball.

He helped lead the Wolves to their first conference finals in 20 years, only to be shipped over to the New York Knicks. He’s still on a contender, but it’s on him to help put them over the hump.

This is very important for him, as Minnesota found Naz Reid more effective in their lineups closing out playoff games. If KAT can’t be the guy in New York, his rep around the league might remain that as somebody who can’t rise to the occasion.

2. Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

It’s not a debate if you tell somebody that Ja Morant is one of the most talented guards in the league. He’s proven it with past playoff performances and guiding the Grizzlies to a Top 2 seed. To a second-round.

But over the last few years, he’s suffered serious injuries. He had suspensions relating to off-court incidents. But now, he’s back and healthy and trying to lead his new-look team to the playoffs again, and perhaps on a run.

He needs to prove he possesses the necessary leadership qualities to help guide his team up. If he doesn’t, he probably wouldn’t be moved, but Memphis would have to shake things up to make it work.

1. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

The number one player on this list literally averaged 35 points per game a year ago. So why is Joel Embiid in the No. 1 spot? The answer is that he has hardly been available for the 76ers over the course of his career. He’s limping by the end of every postseason.

And save for the 2021-22 season, he has missed at least 15 games in every year of his career. He’s not playing to begin the 2024-25 campaign either after being limited to just 39 games a season ago.

The 76ers rely on what Embiid brings to the table to be at their best, but he hasn’t been available. If another season goes by with the 30-year-old unable to be a regular, it may bring an earlier close to the title window.

Embiid has yet to defeat the allegations that he can be there when the team needs it most. But all of the “…happened before Joel Embiid made a conference finals” memes will continue until he shows up.

