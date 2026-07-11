Ja Morant Explains Why Deni Avdija Is ‘Definitely No. 1’ at This

Ja Morant has only spent a short time around his new Portland Trail Blazers teammates, but one player has already made a lasting impression.

Morant joined several members of Portland’s roster at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, where excitement continues to build around a retooled team expected to compete for a playoff spot in the Western Conference. With Damian Lillard set to return after missing the 2025-26 season because of a ruptured Achilles, and veterans Jrue Holiday and Deni Avdija joining a talented young core, optimism surrounds the franchise entering a new era.

Asked about his first impressions of his teammates, Morant singled out Avdija for one particular trait.

“They ragebait a lot, for sure,” Morant said. “(Deni Avdija) definitely No. 1, but he for sure like ragebait people to try to make you respond, or get you mad, so when we have to play…you have an edge already.”

Morant Appreciates Avdija’s Competitive Mentality

Morant’s comments were not criticism. Instead, he described a mindset that helps create a competitive advantage before players even step onto the court. According to the new Blazers guard, Avdija embraces the mental side of competition by trying to frustrate opponents and keep his teammates sharp.

That approach could fit well with a Portland roster blending experienced veterans with rising young talent. Alongside Avdija, the Blazers feature Lillard, Holiday, Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe and Donovan Clingan, giving first-year head coach Micah Nori plenty of depth heading into training camp.

Nori also expressed confidence that Morant will make an immediate impact after arriving from the Memphis Grizzlies earlier this offseason.

“The way he was talking, the way he looked … the intent he had, you could just tell in his face that he missed basketball,” Nori said, according to The Athletic’s Jason Quick. “And he assured that we were going to get the best Ja and that he was going to do all the right things.”

Nori added that he believes the timing of the trade could prove beneficial for both Morant and the organization.

“I think we are going to get the best version of Ja,” Nori said. “I think we are going to get a motivated Ja.”

Morant Embracing a Fresh Start in Portland

Summer League also marked Morant’s first public comments since Portland acquired him in a trade that sent Jerami Grant and Kris Murray to Memphis, Yahoo reports.

The two-time All-Star acknowledged that he hopes the move allows him to reshape public perception after several difficult years that included league suspensions and constant scrutiny, ESPN reports.

“What would I like cleared up? I think you know the answer to that. My image. [That] I’m a bad guy,” Morant said. “I’m Ja. I’ve done what I’ve done in the past, but it’s been addressed and handled already. I don’t see why, years later, that’s still the topic when nothing’s happened since.”

Morant also described the trade as an opportunity to reset both professionally and personally.

“New home. New team. New organization,” he said. “I get to show the fans in Portland a different Ja. It’s like starting all over again. … Over the years, I’ve grown a lot and learned a lot. My mindset changed. I go into things differently now. I feel more mature, and I’m ready to work.”

If Morant’s early impressions are any indication, he already believes Portland has assembled a group that embraces competition. In his eyes, nobody embodies that mentality more than Avdija, who has quickly earned the distinction of being “definitely No. 1” when it comes to giving teammates and opponents an extra edge before the game even begins.