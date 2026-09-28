Former San Antonio Spurs 1st Round Pick Joins Los Angeles Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers have reportedly signed former San Antonio Spurs first-round pick Blake Wesley to a contract ahead of training camp.

According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, Wesley signed a one-year deal, though it’s unclear if it’s a standard contract or an Exhibit 10.

“Former first-round pick Blake Wesley is signing a one-year deal with the LA Clippers, sources say,” Fischer tweeted.

The Clippers currently have 20 players on their roster. Blake makes it 21, which is the maximum number a team can have for training camp.

It’s a new era for the Clippers following Kawhi Leonard‘s trade to the Toronto Raptors.

The franchise also moves on from the NBA’s investigation into their salary cap circumvention, with team owner Steve Ballmer serving a one-year suspension.

Blake Wesley’s NBA Career

Following a very good freshman season at Notre Dame, Blake Wesley declared for the 2022 NBA draft.

The San Antonio Spurs selected him 25th overall. He spent the first three years of his career in San Antonio, but he didn’t carve out a prominent role under then-coach Gregg Popovich and current coach Mitch Johnson.

In three seasons with the Spurs, Wesley averaged 4.3 points, 1.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 156 regular-season games.

Wesley also spent time with the Spurs’ G League affiliate, the Austin Spurs.

The Spurs traded Wesley and Malaki Branham to the Washington Wizards in the summer of 2025 in exchange for Kelly Olynyk. He was waived by the Wizards, though he ended up joining the Portland Trail Blazers.

In 31 games for the Blazers last season, Wesley put up 4.8 points, 1.3 rebounds and .20 assists in 11.6 minutes per game. He made his playoff debut against his former team in the first round.

LA Clippers This Offseason

The Los Angeles Clippers made plenty of moves this offseason.

Their biggest one was trading Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick and two future first-round picks.

They had to wait for a while before the trade happened, but it was finalized after the NBA handed its punishment to the franchise for salary cap circumvention.

Other moves include the signing of Rui Hachimura and the acquisition of Max Strus from the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of a five-team deal.

Bradley Beal, Jordan Miller and Kobe Sanders all signed new contracts, while Keaton Wagler was drafted fifth overall.

Wagler represents the current and the future of the Clippers, alongside Darius Garland and Yanic Konan Niederhauser.