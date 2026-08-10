Victor Wembanyama Makes Bold Claim About Wilt Chamberlain’s Record

Victor Wembanyama’s confidence remains intact after falling short in the NBA Finals. During a French creator’s rapid-fire interview, the San Antonio Spurs star faced a question about one of basketball’s most enduring individual records, NBC News reports.

The interviewer suggested Wembanyama could score more than 100 points in one game and asked whether he agreed.

“I agree, yeah,” Wembanyama answered, according to a translation shared by @kovinduryant.

The two-word response connected Wembanyama directly to the standard Wilt Chamberlain established more than six decades ago. Still, the setting matters. Wembanyama did not issue a detailed prediction or promise that he would reach the milestone. He simply backed the possibility during a string of brief, lighthearted questions.

Wembanyama’s Answer Puts Wilt Chamberlain’s Record in Focus

No other NBA player has matched Chamberlain’s 100-point total. He reached the historic figure during a 1962 game in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

That performance required more than Chamberlain’s scoring touch. With the result already firmly under control, his teammates continued directing the offense through him. They also fouled their opponent late to stop the clock, regain possession and create additional scoring chances for Chamberlain.

Two more recent scoring explosions followed different paths. Bam Adebayo scored 83 against the Washington Wizards this past March as the Miami Heat repeatedly put the ball in his hands late. Miami also used fouls and intentional missed free throws to generate more opportunities.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra defended that approach afterward.

“I apologize to absolutely no one, period,” Spoelstra said.

Kobe Bryant’s 81-point performance against the Toronto Raptors in 2006 carried a different competitive backdrop. The Los Angeles Lakers needed Bryant to erase a deficit and keep them in the game. Although Los Angeles kept him on the floor while he chased history, his scoring surge began as a necessary takeover rather than a coordinated attempt to extend the game.

Wembanyama’s career high stands at 50 points, which he recorded against Washington. Reaching 101 would require him to more than double that output.

For Wembanyama to threaten Chamberlain’s mark without relying on late-game clock tactics, nearly everything would need to align. His outside shot would have to fall consistently, he would need to control the paint, and he would likely have to play nearly all 48 minutes with exceptional efficiency.

Rapid-Fire Interview Adds Context to Wembanyama’s Claim

The rest of the conversation shows why Wembanyama’s answer should not read as a formal declaration. He answered “No” when asked whether he had a phone contact for LeBron James and declined to reveal the primary skill he worked on during the summer.

Wembanyama identified Dylan as the teammate who makes him laugh most. He also left open the possibility of playing with his brother, Oscar, beginning with the French national team.

When prompted for a player from France he would want in San Antonio, Wembanyama eventually selected Evan Fournier.

His other responses remained similarly casual. Wembanyama said he communicates directly with close friends instead of maintaining a separate Instagram story for them. He also explained that a friend gave him the thobe or djellaba he wore for Eid and that he recently received another one.

That conversational tone does not erase the significance of his response. Wembanyama believes the NBA’s most famous single-game scoring record sits within his reach. The next step, if one ever comes, would require a performance twice as productive as the best scoring night of his career.