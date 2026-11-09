Scottie Barnes Gets Bad News for Raptors Before Grizzlies Game

Toronto Raptors superstar Scottie Barnes got bad news ahead of the team’s game on Monday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Per Underdog NBA, Barnes is OUT with a groin injury for the Raptors vs. Grizzlies game, which tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

This is obviously a big blow for Toronto, as Barnes is the best player on the team other than Kawhi Leonard, who is also hurt.

Unfortunately, it’s not the only injury that Toronto is dealing with, as several of its regulars are out for tonight’s game.

Raptors Missing Other Key Players

In addition to Barnes being ruled out, point guard Immanuel Quickley and center Collin Murray-Boyles are also OUT for Toronto ahead of Monday’s game against Memphis.

Quickley is out due to a hamstring injury, while Murray-Boyles has an illness.

In sum, the Raptors will be down Barnes, Quickley, Murray-Boyles, and, of course, Leonard, ahead of Monday’s clash against the Grizzlies.

As such, the betting odds for this game now favor Memphis, with DraftKings Sportsbook listing the Grizzlies as -2.5 point favorites to win the game on the road due to Toronto missing so many key players.

Raptors Right Now

The Raptors enter Monday’s game against Memphis with a 5-4 record this season.

They are coming off a 121-107 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, which was a big win for the team as they had lost three of four games before that.

Unfortunately for Toronto, they will have to contend with all of these injuries on Monday night against Memphis as they look to defy the odds and earn a two-game win streak against the Grizzlies, who have been one of the pleasant surprises of the NBA this season.

This Raptors team is still solid even without all of their injured players on the floor, but given the way Memphis has been playing this season, it makes sense that the betting odds flipped given all of the injuries the Raptors are dealing with tonight.

Now, let’s see how the rest of the team’s players step up and perform with Barnes, Quickley, and Murray-Boyles all out of commission for Monday night’s game.