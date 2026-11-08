Scottie Barnes Injury Update Raises Raptors Concerns

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes is now questionable for Monday night’s game. According to Underdog NBA, he is questionable with an abductor injury. Barnes was laboring and hurting in the third quarter on Wednesday against the Denver Nuggets. He missed Friday night’s cup game against the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Raptors still found a way to win without Kawhi Leonard and Barnes.
Scottie Barnes Carrying the Workload
Without Kawhi, Barnes has had to carry the load both offensively and defensively. Barnes is one of the best two-way players in the league and was considered for Defensive Player of the Year last season. He is currently having his best season so far through eight games to start the season. Barnes is averaging a career-best 23.5 points and a career-best 2.3 steals per game.
He has been important to keeping the Raptors above .500 with Kawhi out. His height, length, and size make him an elite defender. He can guard the perimeter and guard centers. Barnes has also improved around the mid-range area and can hit shots from around the mid-range. His ability to attack the rim and draw fouls has also been crucial for a Toronto team trying to stay afloat.
Next Game for the Raptors
The Raptors were able to get a win last game without Barnes and Leonard. The next game, however, will be tougher to win if Barnes isn’t available. They play the Memphis Grizzlies, who started this season red-hot but have cooled down since then. Memphis won their first six games and have lost their last three. This will be a test for an injured Raptors team looking to stay with a winning record.
If Barnes isn’t able to go Monday night, they will need a big game from RJ Barrett. He is capable of getting his own baskets and creating his own shot. They will need him to step up in a big way, the same way that he did against the Bucks on Friday night. He is capable of it, as we have seen at times.
Raptors will remain optimistic about Barnes ‘ injury. As of right now, it looks like he may not be able to play on Monday. They may have to go out there for a second game in a row and try to come out with a win. This will be a good test for Toronto to see if their other players can step up again.
Scottie Barnes Injury Update Raises Raptors Concerns