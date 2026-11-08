Scottie Barnes Injury Update Raises Raptors Concerns

forward Scottie Barnes is now questionable for Monday night’s game. According to Underdog NBA, he is questionable with an abductor injury. Barnes was laboring and hurting in the third quarter on Wednesday against the Denver Nuggets. He missed Friday night’s cup game against the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Raptors still found a way to win without Kawhi Leonard and Barnes.

Scottie Barnes Carrying the Workload

Getty WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 23: Scottie Barnes #4 of the Toronto Raptors dunks against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena on October 23, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Without Kawhi, Barnes has had to carry the load both offensively and defensively. Barnes is one of the best two-way players in the league and was considered for Defensive Player of the Year last season. He is currently having his best season so far through eight games to start the season. Barnes is averaging a career-best 23.5 points and a career-best 2.3 steals per game.

He has been important to keeping the Raptors above .500 with Kawhi out. His height, length, and size make him an elite defender. He can guard the perimeter and guard centers. Barnes has also improved around the mid-range area and can hit shots from around the mid-range. His ability to attack the rim and draw fouls has also been crucial for a Toronto team trying to stay afloat.

Next Game for the Raptors

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 15: Scottie Barnes #4 of the Toronto Raptors drives down the court during the first quarter against the New York Knicks in a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on October 15, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The Raptors were able to get a win last game without Barnes and Leonard. The next game, however, will be tougher to win if Barnes isn’t available. They play the Memphis Grizzlies, who started this season red-hot but have cooled down since then. Memphis won their first six games and have lost their last three. This will be a test for an injured Raptors team looking to stay with a winning record.

If Barnes isn’t able to go Monday night, they will need a big game from RJ Barrett. He is capable of getting his own baskets and creating his own shot. They will need him to step up in a big way, the same way that he did against the Bucks on Friday night. He is capable of it, as we have seen at times.

Raptors will remain optimistic about Barnes ‘ injury. As of right now, it looks like he may not be able to play on Monday. They may have to go out there for a second game in a row and try to come out with a win. This will be a good test for Toronto to see if their other players can step up again.