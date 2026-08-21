Viral Bryce James Plays Show LeBron May Have Another NBA Son

The Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball team taking part in a European tour sees LeBron James’ son Bryce James playing internationally. Questions have already emerged about whether Bryce can join Bronny James as the second son of LeBron to make the NBA. Despite not putting up impressive numbers, Bryce does pass the “eye test” of his best moment impressing basketball fans at first glance.

Today’s game in Lithuania saw Bryce representing Arizona strong with a viral play of his block leading to a three-pointer:

The current goal of Bryce is to show enough to his coaches to earn full-time rotation minutes once the college season starts. Arizona is a respected organization with a lot of great talents to see Bronny truly having to prove his worth to get on the court. Current players like Lauri Markkanen and Bennedict Mathurin are two of the most recent Arizona success stories.

Bryce will have to do more than deliver viral plays to get consistent minutes. The 19-year-old must impress during this college season to have any realistic shot at the NBA. LeBron’s Philadelphia 76ers are unlikely to draft his son as a favor, like the Los Angeles Lakers did with Bronny. It also helped Bronny that he had more momentum as a viable NBA prospect than Bryce does now.

Breaking Down Bryce James’ NBA Chances

The odds are more likely that Bryce doesn’t make the NBA that he does join Bronny in the league. NBA teams were linked to Bronny months before the draft, with the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors showing interest, even without LeBron on their roster.

Bronny’s overall talent was considered higher to see him drafted despite having health issues ruining his lone college season at USC. Bryce must have a big improvement this season as one of the top players for Arizona. Even the recent game with the viral play only saw Bryce adding just 5 points.

A box score of 3 assists and 2 rebounds with the 5 points in just 18 minutes of action leaves a lot to be desired. LeBron likely retiring soon and no longer having the pull to get his son drafted matters here. Bronny will need one NBA team to take a chance on him.

Non-NBA Options For Bryce James

Bryce may need to start finding alternative paths towards professional basketball outside of the NBA. Teams interested in LeBron this summer, like the Cleveland Cavaliers or Miami Heat, could have looked to draft Bryce in the second round if he entered the NBA this season.

However, there are no motivating factors to adding Bryce beyond viewing him as a good talent and having the star power of his last name. The G-League makes the most sense as a secondary pro league for NBA prospects or those looking to work back into the league.

Bryce’s most important goal this season should be to show his skill set and become tempting for NBA scouts. The G-League and international leagues are his best bet if the NBA doesn’t work out. Bryce could also take the shot on Ice Cube’s Big 3 league as a rare youngster there.