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Wizards Rookie AJ Dybantsa NBA Regular Season Debut in Doubt After Preseason Injury

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 08: AJ Dybantsa #4 of the Washington Wizards dribbles against Og Anunoby #8 of the New York Knicks during the second half at Madison Square Garden on October 08, 2026 in New York City. The Wizards won 111-109. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 pick of the 2026 NBA Draft, suffered an injury that could derail his NBA regular season debut with the Washington Wizards.

Dybantsa sustained a left ankle sprain during the second quarter of Friday’s preseason finale against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The 19-year-old rolled his ankle after landing awkwardly following a mid-range jumper and was helped to the locker room by his teammates.

He was ruled out for the remainder of the game for precautionary reasons after contributing 12 points, three rebounds, and one block in 15 minutes of play.

AJ Dybantsa Says He Is Good After Suffering An Injury

Washington Wizards v New Orleans Pelicans
GettyNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 16: AJ Dybantsa #4 of the Washington Wizards dunks during the first half of a preseason game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on October 16, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images)

Social media footage captured the rookie walking down the tunnel under his own power and mouthing “I’m good.”

His availability will be monitored as Washington prepares for its regular-season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

Over a four-game stretch in the preseason, Dybantsa averaged 12.75 points, 4.25 rebounds, 1.75 assists, and 1.5 steals in 21.5 minutes per game.

It would be a major blow for the Wizards if he sustains a major injury to start his rookie year, considering the expectations surrounding Washington as Trae Young and Anthony Davis are expected to lead the team in the upcoming season. 

AJ Dybantsa Feels Little Pressure Because Of Wizards’ Star-Studded Roster

2026 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot
GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 15: (EDITORS NOTE: Tonal effects have been applied to this image) AJ Dybansta #4 of the Washington Wizards poses for a portrait during the 2026 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot at UNLV on July 15, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

AJ Dybantsa is not too pressured to perform for his upcoming rookie season because of the Wizards’ star-studded roster.

Dybantsa said this during media day, citing the likes of Young, Davis, Khris Middleton, and Deandre Ayton, on top of the Wizards’ young core of Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly, Kyshawn George, Bub Carrington, and Tre Johnson.

“I feel like there’s not a lot of pressure on me because I have such a great team around me,” Dybantsa said during Monday’s Wizards media day. “A lot of No. 1 picks come into a situation where, you know, they are the guy, everything’s kind of centered around them.”

“But I have All-Stars and Hall of Famers on my team that I can really get some knowledge from, (such as) Khris Middleton, Trae Young, (Anthony Davis), DeAndre Ayton, so I don’t have to come in and carry this huge load,” he said. “I think I can just kind of bond with these guys, learn it slowly and learn how to play the right way instead of just getting put into a situation where I have a lot on my back.”

Dybantsa revealed how the veterans on the team have been helping him prepare for his rookie season. 

“I’m just super blessed to be in this situation. I can just learn how to play the right way right away,” Dybantsa said. “Just having these guys that have been in the league, that have won championships, that have made All-Star teams, that are first-ballot Hall of Famers, for me to be able to have conversations with them in the locker room, talk to them on the phone, it’s just going to be super beneficial for me and my career.”

The Wizards open the 2026-2027 NBA regular season at home against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Wizards Rookie AJ Dybantsa NBA Regular Season Debut in Doubt After Preseason Injury

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