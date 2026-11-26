The Washington Wizards are getting a glimpse of what AJ Dybantsa can become.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft is finding his footing after an injury-delayed start to his rookie season. And the 19-year-old appears to have a particular mentality about his development.

Dybantsa took to Instagram on Wednesday, November 25, to share an extensive photo carousel documenting his recent weeks with the Wizards.

The collection of photographs featured everything from game action to pregame and postgame moments, opening with a photograph from a press conference.

“In competition wit myself,” Dybantsa wrote in the caption.

The post quickly generated more than 21,000 likes within approximately an hour of being published, with several fans campaigning for Dybantsa to win NBA Rookie of the Year in the comments section.

“DC legend in the making,” one Instagram user wrote.

The post came less than 24 hours after Dybantsa delivered one of the most complete performances of his young NBA career.

Wizards’ AJ Dybantsa Gaining Momentum in Rookie Season

Dybantsa finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in Washington’s 131-116 loss to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, November 24.

The performance came against the franchise Dybantsa grew up rooting for. The Brockton, Massachusetts, native had 10 points in the first half before helping Washington make things interesting in the fourth quarter.

The Wizards trimmed a 31-point halftime deficit to five points late in the game before Boston pulled away.

Washington had won three consecutive games entering the matchup.

More encouraging for the Wizards is the variety of ways Dybantsa has been contributing lately.

The rookie registered 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists against the Chicago Bulls on Friday before contributing 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists in Sunday’s 116-96 win over the Orlando Magic.

It’s a significant progression from the opening weeks of the season.

As Heavy previously reported, Washington gradually increased Dybantsa’s workload after he missed the opening four games of the regular season with a left ankle sprain.

He’s also embraced the challenge of guarding opposing teams’ best players.

AJ Dybantsa Climbs in NBA Rookie of the Year Conversation

Dybantsa’s recent performances haven’t gone unnoticed nationally, either.

The Wizards rookie moved up to No. 4 in the NBA’s latest Kia Rookie Ladder, published Wednesday.

Through his first 15 career games, Dybantsa is averaging 16.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists while shooting 42% from the field, according to Basketball Reference.

The former BYU standout also reached an interesting franchise milestone against Boston.

Dybantsa’s 251 points through his first 15 games tied former Wizards star John Wall for the fourth-most in franchise history over that span, according to Sports Illustrated.

There is plenty of competition for Rookie of the Year, with Sacramento Kings guard Darius Acuff Jr. moving into the top spot in the latest NBA rankings.

Dybantsa, meanwhile, has recorded at least six assists in each of his last three games.

The scoring was expected. His emergence as a playmaker adds another dimension to what the Wizards can build around their No. 1 pick.