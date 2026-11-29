Following a disappointing start to the season, the Washington Wizards have relieved head coach Brian Keefe of his duties.

The Wizards were blown out on their home court by the Orlando Magic on Saturday, losing 116-91 and dropping to 7-13 on the young season. After the game, the Wizards fired Keefe, their head coach since 2024.

Wizards Fire Brian Keefe

In a statement posted to the team’s official website, Monumental Basketball President Michael Winger announced Keefe’s firing.

“Decisions like this are never easy, but it’s time for the team to move forward with a new voice. Brian has been an integral part of our organization, helping lay a foundation of player development in Washington. We are grateful to Brian for the professionalism he brought to our team and the commitment he showed our players and staff,” Winger said in a statement.

Keefe’s final record as Washington’s head coach was just 50-173 for a terrible .224 win percentage.

The team was in tank mode for the early part of Keefe’s tenure, but after trading for veterans Anthony Davis and Trae Young, the Wizards were expected to make a giant leap this season, and it just didn’t happen, leading to Keefe being dismissed.

Wizards Promote Adam Caporn

With Keefe fired, the Wizards promoted assistant coach Adam Caporn to the interim head coaching position.

“Adam’s blend of coaching experience, institutional knowledge and history in player development make him the right person to take over as interim head coach. Adam has the full support of our organization, and we look forward to seeing him lead the team for the remainder of the season,” Winger said.

Per the Wizards’ press release, “Caporn is the head coach of the Australian Men’s National Team and was the head coach of the Long Island Nets during the 2021-22 season. He is in his third season as an assistant with Washington and was also previously an assistant with the Brooklyn Nets (2022-24).”

With Keefe now gone, the pressure mounts on the players to step it up and start performing better, or else Washington could trade some of their veterans away ahead of the NBA trade deadline.